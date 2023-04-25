New Castle Public Library officials are looking to address a low morale among its employees.
During April’s library board of trustees meeting, the results of an employee morale temperature gauge survey was presented.
Out of the 14 employees who submitted a survey, out of 18 employees, 57 percent feel they do not have the time to do their job well, 57 percent do not feel satisfied working at the library, 93 percent feel stressed three or more times during a week, 50 percent feel overwhelmed with work and 43 percent indicated they have the support they need to do their job well.
In addition, 64 percent of those surveyed stated they are likely to look or are looking for a job outside of the library, with four actively searching for a new job now.
Library Director Andrew Henley believes these results are due to the library being understaffed.
During his monthly report, Henley said there are open positions for a part-time children’s library worker, a full-time reference librarian/adult services manager and soon-to-be full-time development and finance manager, while Jamie Jones was recently hired as a full-time catalog librarian.
Henley said he will be finalizing personnel reviews with staff in the future.
Potential library help and partnerships
The library received a $1,500 Firefly Solar grant to sponsor the upcoming summer reading program and its chess club.
Henley said that the library is awaiting a response from two grant applications, for $15,000 and $3,000 respectively, and is looking to apply for more grants and sponsorships in the future.
He recently met with newly appointed county Commissioner Brian Burick, state Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) and New Castle CDC/New Visions of Lawrence County Executive Director Angie Urban about potential opportunities with the library.
Henley met with Lawrence County Law Librarian Jo Ellen Thomas about partnering with the Lawrence County Bar Association for programming, by spring 2024, on adult law literacy and elder law matters.
The library board, during its May meeting, will consider increasing its membership from seven to 13 members.
Board member Dennis McCurdy, who made the suggestion, stated he wants to see more diversity and younger people on the board from around the county, to bring fresh and energetic ideas.
“I think we can make ourselves more viable with more voices,” McCurdy said.
Board President Philip Tramdack said more members would allow for individuals to come on with different levels of experience and expertise.
Dr. Michelle Campbell is awaiting to fill a vacant spot on the library board, pending approval from city council.
She is a retired psychologist, school principal and school superintendent with budgeting experience.
The annual Friends of the New Castle Public Library luncheon will be from 12 to 2 p.m. May 11 at the library. For information or to RSVP, call the library at (724) 658-6659.
