The elevator at the New Castle Public Library is expected to be down for the next five to six months.
The elevator, which provides service to the book cellar in the basement and to youth services, genealogy, periodicals and the history room on the second floor, stopped working last week.
This caused those services to be temporarily relocated to the first floor.
“It is undetermined when it will be fixed,” library Director Andrew Henley said. “The children’s area will be placed in the center section of the first floor with partitions for safety reasons.”
Henley said this does not impact the ongoing negotiations about potentially moving New Castle City Hall to the first floor of the library.
Discussions about the move to the library have already begun. Henley will lead the effort to begin analyzing the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities of the proposal.
The idea was broached by Mayor Chris Frye and brought to light this month at a city council meeting. Operating expenses at City Hall annually run about $90,000, and currently there are only 11 employees in the building.
Likewise, the library was looking for a lease agreement from the city, which owns the library’s building with the library simply occupying it. The proposal currently would house City Hall on the first floor of the library walled off from the library’s other areas.
