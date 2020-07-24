New Castle ironing out its strategy

The back-to-school plan of the New Castle Area School District is that it has no plan yet, its superintendent said Thursday.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio called together more than 40 members of a pandemic task force that the district had formed, for a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss different measures that its administrators, busing company and other key people have come up with to keep students the safest, should the students return to school in person in August.
They also presented other options they have considered, should that not be possible.
The task force, comprised of school board members, parents, administrators, teachers and other district employees, will break up into committees during the next week to discuss the different topics they will address in educating the students in the safest way possible, DeBlasio said, emphasizing that student safety is the utmost importance. She anticipates calling the collective group together again virtually at 1 p.m. July 31, when she hopes to present a plan that the district will follow.
However, any plan is going to be driven by the numbers of the increasing cases of coronavirus in Lawrence County, she said.
Just Thursday, DeBlasio canceled all athletic practices — football, basketball, volleyball and softball — when she learned that one student had been exposed to someone who had been on vacation and tested positive to COVID-19, and that student had possibly exposed other students in football practice. The practices were all canceled so the district has a chance to deep clean the gymnasium and locker rooms and facilities, she said.
Regarding the school opening, DeBlasio has sent out surveys to parents in the district which also were accessible on the district website at ncasd.com, asking for their input in students returning back to school or a hybrid of learning from a virtual classroom or the district’s cyberschool. While 1,870 parents responded, and some put “other.” She is having district secretaries call all of the parents who did not respond.
DeBlasio said she intends to delay the start of school by four days, no matter what option the district chooses. School originally was to start on Aug. 24. Instead, Aug. 24 through 28 will be in-service days for teachers to prepare and become oriented for whatever options are in place. The first day of classes, whether in school or virtual, will be Aug. 31.
She has been in regular meetings with intermediate units, other superintendents, the Pennsylvania Department of Education and other leaders to glean information toward making a decision, she said.
“The New Castle Area School District isn’t sure yet where we are going to go,” she said. “I don’t want to be the first one to have a plan done. We want to be doing what we feel is the best for the children of the (district). It will be a work in progress through the next two weeks.”
Meanwhile, the district has collected electronic devices the students used at home in the spring — primarily Chromebooks — to have them repaired and readied and is buying more of them to meet the students’ needs, she said.
She emphasized that the model of education used by the district in the spring, when school was shut down, was a “virtual” model “that we will never visit now, unless we go into the red phase again,” she said.
She said that once a semblance of a different plan is in shape on July 31, she will present it to the school board at its meeting next month on Aug. 20.
DeBlasio said the Department of Health instructed the district to put a plan together and send it, and she was told Thursday that a deep cleaning has to take place for the employees to return to work.
“Every day, it’s a new story,” she said.
The district is coming up with a return-to-school plan, should that be an option the district chooses. She asked different departments to present information on how the district would go through a day of school.
Barb Snyder, the general manager of First Student, which provides busing for the district, emphasized that should students physically return to school, all students on the buses will be required to wear masks, both to and from school.
“The kids without them will have to figure it out,” she said. “We can’t transport them without masks.”
She has worked with the school principals on a plan for social distancing and loading and unloading the students, and the plan they came up with “is very good,” she said.
According to the parent survey results, the parents are 50-50 about whether to allow their children on the buses, DeBlasio said. Parents who don’t want their students on the buses may be transporting them to school themselves, she said, adding, “busing is a privilege. We are making masks a mandate on the buses. If a student has a medical condition, the parents are required to transport them.”
All of the buses will be sanitized daily from top to bottom and disinfected regularly, Snyder added.
(Tomorrow: District administrators discuss learning options, school entry and exit, cafeteria safety and cleaning and maintenance of the school buildings.)
