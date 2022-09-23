With a reported scarcity of substitute teachers in the New Castle Area School District, the board of education has raised its pay rates for longer-term teacher subs.
The school board at its regular meeting Monday raised its daily substitute teacher rates from $100 to $150. The rates for those filling in four to five days per week and full-time substitute rates were raised from $150 to $200 per day. The new rates will go into effect Oct. 3.
Daily rates for emergency substitute teachers remain at $85 per day, according to district business manager Joseph Ambrosini.
Interim district Superintendent Rick Rossi said the reason for the increases is because of the lack of availability of substitute teachers. He believes the rates are in line with the wages paid to substitutes in other districts, and that raising them will make the job more attractive to prospective substitute teachers.
High school Principal Rich Litrenta can attest to that.
“It’s very difficult, pretty much like every other workplace or industry having trouble attracting workers,” he said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019-20 school year, the high school had nine substitute teachers signed up as available, Litrenta said. Currently there are only two substitutes in the building every day.
“There are no day-to-day people to call out,” he said.
If they need more subs, teachers have to cover the classes because only two substitutes are dedicated to the senior high building.
“What ends up happening is, if a teacher has a health issue or will be out on leave, we have to take some of the day-to-day subs who have teaching certificates and put them in a room for an extended period of time,” Litrenta explained. “Now your numbers dwindle for everyone else.”
Prospective substitutes typically submit their names at the administration building and the school board approves them after their clearances are checked.
“We’ve been doing a lot of advertising,” he said, but “It’s a hard time to get anybody right now.”
A check with other districts shows the Neshannock Township School District pays its day-to-day substitute teachers $100 a day for the first 20 days. Neshannock pays $150 a day for longer-term subs for 21 to 89 days. Long-term subs working 90 days or more are paid $190 a day, according to district business manger Justin DiMuccio. The district has no trouble retaining subs, he said.
The Laurel School District pays day-to-day subs $95 per day; longer term receive $115 per day and long-term subs who work 45 days or longer are paid $140 per day, according to figures provided by Jennifer Conrad, district business manager.
Emergency substitute teachers in the Shenango Area School District receive wages of $100 per day, subs who are certified teachers are paid $150 per day and long-term teachers are compensated based on the collective bargaining agreement. Dr. Michael Schreck, who provided those figures, said that district has no problem in getting substitute teachers.
