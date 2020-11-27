From staff reports
One local school district and one private academy are the Lawrence County recipients of safety grants awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The competitive 2020-21 Safe Schools Targeted Grants total more than $9 million that will be distributed to more than 150 school district statewide.
The funds are awarded to schools to prevent and reduce violent incidents, to purchase safety and security-related equipment and to provide for the training and compensation of school resource and police officers.
The New Castle Area School District received a school resource officer grant of $60,000, the maximum grant given in the program. It additionally received a $20,000 program grant.
The Holy Spirit Academy, a nonpublic school, received a $25,000 equipment grant.
New Castle district business manager Joseph Ambrosini said he was pleased to learn of the district's grant award. He said the money will be used under the district's agreement with the New Castle Police Department, to pay the wages of three full-time school resource officers — one each assigned to the Lockley Early Learning Center, George Washington Intermediate School and the New Castle Junior/Senior High School.
The officers are employed by the police department but work in the schools. The district's education, because of COVID-19, is all-virtual currently. The officers will only be paid by the school district when school is in full session and students return to the classrooms. When they are not working for the district, they resume their status as police officers with the city, Ambrosini explained.
The program grant is to be used to purchase online professional development for a conscious discipline program at Lockley Early Learning Center and George Washington Intermediate School, Ambrosini said. The program is part of the social emotional learning curriculum at both schools and will be used to train teachers of grades kindergarten through 5, both virtually and in school.
Holy Spirit Academy, formerly the St. Vitus School, is using its grant allowance to improving its monitoring system based on a recommendation from the school's safety committee, principal Ed Sharbaugh said. He added the grant will allow the school to purchase a new network video recorder system configured to handled 24 to 30 infrared cameras.
"This is a huge improvement over our current DVR system and not just in terms of quality," Sharbaugh said. "We will be adding four times the number of cameras. The IR cameras will also give us the much-needed night vision feature which we were missing. Along with the upgrades to the hardware, we will be purchasing new software for networking and monitoring and overall improved performance."
Sharbaugh said the school is looking for a system that gives direct access to the New Castle Police Department through an IP address. In addition, the Catholic elementary school will also upgrade the front door monitoring system with an advanced camera and phone having access control.
The state department's Office for Safe Schools offers four types of safety grants: equipment grants of up to $25,000; program grants of up to $20,000; School Police Officer (SPO) grants of up to $40,000; and School Resource Officer (SRO) grants of up to $60,000. Each of the grants aims to assist schools in reducing unnecessary student disciplinary actions and promoting an environment of greater productivity, safety, and learning, and enhancing anti-violence efforts between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement and community organizations.
In accordance with Act 18 of 2019, PDE is awarding $3.2 million to nonpublic schools, An additional $643,049 in Safe Schools Targeted Grants is earmarked for schools in the second year of an SPO or SRO grant.
For a list of grant recipients and their grant amounts, visit the Office for Safe Schools webpage on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website. PDE’s program is separate from the School Safety and Security Grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.