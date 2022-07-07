The New Castle Area School District’s new interim superintendent is on board.
The school board in a 7 to 1 vote Tuesday hired Richard A. “Rick” Rossi of Greenville for the position. He is stepping into the leadership role following the June 30 retirement of Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio. Rossi will serve until the district hires another permanent superintendent and will be compensated $700 per day without benefits.
He was recommended for the position by the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV in Grove City, and has been serving as a member of its board of directors for nine years. He currently is the IU board’s vice president and has been a member of the Greenville Area school board for 12 years.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Rossi said he was pleased with his first day on the job at New Castle.
Board President Gary Schooley and business manager Joe Ambrosini took him on a tour of all the buildings, where he met the secretaries and principals before visiting Taggart Stadium, the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House, and enjoying lunch at Nahla’s.
“What a perfect day,” he said. ”My first impression is that there are a lot of good people working here. They were all very open and warm and welcoming to me, making me feel part of the school district.
“Sometimes you don’t see that in other places,” he continued, “but I’m really getting that sense here in New Castle. I’m really looking forward to making a smooth transition for the new superintendent that they hire. My main responsibility is to make sure it’s a seamless conduit between the old superintendent leaving, my internship and the new superintendent coming.
“As an outsider I can give an unbiased opinion,” he said, adding, “I have no ties to anyone here in New Castle so my comments would be heartfelt.”
Rossi said he saw no weaknesses in the district his first day, but he plans to spend the next few weeks scrutinizing the curriculum, scheduling at the buildings and utilization of the staff, “to make sure we are getting the most out of the employees. That will take me a few weeks to analyze that.”
He hopes a new permanent superintendent will be hired within a month or so. He said he indicated to the board members that come January, he and his wife and dog will be heading to Florida.
Board member Pat Amabile cast the only vote against Rossi’s appointment. Member Marco Bulisco did not attend the special board meeting.
Schooley said Wednesday board discussions about the appointment all were conducted in executive session.
Amabile said in a phone interview his reason for voting against Rossi’s hiring was nothing personal against him. Rather, he felt the district had someone capable in-house of doing the superintendent’s duties until a permanent superintendent is hired.
He said he felt that choice should have been John Mozzoccio, the district’s special programs supervisor because he was qualified to serve as an interim, as was DeBlasio. She had indicated she was willing to step in again, if needed, during the search for her replacement.
“I feel we already have someone with the qualifications,” Amabile commented Wednesday.
He said Mozzoccio was one of the five people whom the board had interviewed for the permanent superintendent’s position.
The board did not select any of the five, and is continuing its search with the continued help of the intermediate unit.
“John did well in the interview,” Amabile said.
He felt that Mozzoccio as an interim would have allowed for a seamless transition into the new superintendent who would be hired.
Fiscally, the board also would have benefited also, he said, because it would have spent only what would have been the difference between Mozzoccio’s current salary and what he would have been paid as interim.
“My vote has nothing to do, specifically, with Mr. Rossi,” Amabile iterated. “His credentials are good.
“But John holds a lot of respect in the community and he has a proven track record,” he said of Mozzoccio. “I think John earned that opportunity. He knows the district, the people and the buildings.”
Rossi is not new to the New Castle area — he served as the Union Area School District’s high school principal for three years in the 1990s when Domenic Ionta was the district superintendent.
Rossi’s career in education before his retirement spans 38 1/2 years. He was also an assistant principal at Hickory High School and superintendent at the Franklin Area, Sharon City and Conneaut Area school districts, the latter of where he worked when he retired.
He was an interim superintendent at Commodore Perry and Lakeview area school districts.
Originally from Greensburg area in Westmoreland County, Rossi in his early years of working in education was the high school band director for 18 years at Greater Latrobe School District. His public service includes mentoring for the Mercer County Veterans Court for five years.
DeBlasio, the first woman to hold the district’s top post, held the district’s superintendent position for four years. Her career with the school district spans 42 years, having started as a substitute teacher then climbing to kindergarten then elementary teacher, to principal, then assistant to the superintendent. Her last day of work with the district was June 30.
She was honored by Victory Family Church at its Sunday service, in recognition of the partnership she formed between the district and the church during COVID-19 in serving the community free dinners and other services.
It was during DeBlasio’s tenure that Victory Family Church launched its New Castle congregation, gathering in the district’s high school auditorium for its Sunday services.
“She is such an amazing lady and has done so much for kids and families in New Castle all her life,” John Owens, the church pastor, commented.
