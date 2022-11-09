The New Castle Area School District service learning classes and Junior High National Honors Society presented a special Veterans Day program Wednesday.
"We wanted to show our appreciation for all those who served," said teacher Adam Brigham, the coordinator of the event held in the school auditorium.
The program began with the playing of the "Armed Forces Medley" by the senior high band.
Junior High NHS President Lucas Minenok, vice president Kaaliyah Gardner, secretary Cara Geary and treasurer Gabriella Mangieri each read a poem about veterans.
The guest speaker was Lt. Col. Jeff Shaffer, 910th Operations Group deputy commander and commander’s action group chief for 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.
Shaffer, who went to school at Riverside and currently lives in Neshannock Township, spoke about his career service in the military, and why those are served are vital to this country.
He said he comes from a long line of servicemen in his family from his father in Vietnam, his grandfather in World War II, his ancestor in the Civil War, now to his son.
Shaffer said he has traveled to all 50 states and 73 countries during his military career, going to places such as Bosnia, Serbia, Central America, Iraq and Afghanistan.
He said during one mission, his unit was tasked with flying into Baghdad, Iraq to pick up the remains of three U.S. soldiers killed in action, which he said was one of the most honorable missions he was a part of.
Shaffer said while he was landing the aircraft, a missile went right over the nose of the aircraft, while on the ground, he saw four missiles go over his head, to which all of them were thankfully "duds."
He said veterans and active-duty members of the military put their lives on the line, with some paying the ultimate price, for U.S. residents to get the freedoms they want, stating he believes this is the only true "first-world" country in the world.
"This is a free society. This is a safe country because of the freedoms we chose," Shaffer said.
Shaffer said more than 2.8 million U.S. service members have been killed in action since the American Revolutionary War.
