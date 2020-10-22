(Last in a series)

District details back-to-school for intermediate grades A detailed schedule for students returning to classrooms at George Washington Intermediate School will involve staggered arrival and dismissal times.

With one case of COVID-19 recently detected on its high school football team, the New Castle Area School District is gingerly planning for the Nov. 4 return of students to the junior-senior high school.

"At this time with the numbers (of COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County) so high, I'm moving forward with question," Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said Wednesday afternoon. "I'm listening to the surveys of the parents. I think that the hybrid for the senior high students is the best opportunity."

Students have been learning virtually from home and have not physically been in school for the first nine weeks this year, and the most recent home football game was canceled when one student had tested positive for coronavirus. The team plays out of town this Friday at Chartiers Valley, and the next home game Oct. 30 is senior night against the Blackhawk High School.

But the curricular scenario is about to change.

The plan is to return students to the classroom for two days a week and teach them virtually three days a week, to deliver more in-person instruction and keep an eye on the health and safety of all of the students, DeBlasio said.

She informed the school board members at their regular meeting Tuesday that the district has 29.5 percent of its students in all grades wanting to continue with all-day virtual learning, instead of returning to school. That amounts to about 850 students, out of a total districtwide enrollment of about 3,000, she said.

Story continues below video

The district otherwise is proposing a hybrid learning model for the junior-senior high school, with all the other students divided into groups alphabetically, attending school two days a week and from home two days a week, alternating when the groups attend. The other three days each week will be virtual learning.

Each of the district's three schools — Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, George Washington Intermediate School and the junior-senior high school — has its own protocol to follow, which are available on the district's website.

At the junior-senior high school, students will be in A and B groups based upon the first letter of their last names. Group A will be A through L; and group B will be M through Z. The model will allow for smaller groups of students to be in the building at one time, to help with social distancing, under the plan.

Members of Group A will physically attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays, and will learn from home the rest of the week. Members of Group B will physically be in school on Thursdays and Fridays, and learning virtually the first three days of the week. The building will be closed Wednesdays for deep cleaning days for the custodial staff.

The bell schedules have been changed without compromising mandatory instructional hours.

The district will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the school and students will be required to wear masks and stay socially distanced in the hallways and in the classrooms.

Teachers will arrive at 7:25 a.m. and leave at 2:40 p.m. Students walking and being bused will arrive at 7:25 a.m. Walkers will be dismissed at 2 p.m., and those riding buses will be dismissed at 2:05 p.m.

Grab and go breakfasts will be served in the mornings, and the bell schedules will have designated lunch schedules.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com