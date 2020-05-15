New Castle Area School District seniors won't be leaving school behind them this year without fanfare.
The district is planning multiple ways to honors its seniors this year before their June 6 graduation day.
Because of COVID-19, the district's 165 seniors are not able to celebrate their forthcoming graduations like most school students do. The district administrators have come up with plans for graduation, but before then these dates and plans are in place, some of which involve the community:
•May 22 — Senior light-up night. Seniors are to put their senior signs in their yards and decorate their front porches or around the yard signs and light up their front porches. The district will light up Taggart Stadium at 7:30 p.m. with "2020" lit up on the scoreboard. Seniors and their families are encouraged to ride around town that night and look at everyone's houses, signs and decorations.
•May 26 — The last official day for seniors.
•June 4 — A drive-in baccalaureate service will be conducted at 7 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, formerly St. Lucy's in Mahoningtown. Various clergy from the community will participate, and the service will be broadcast over radios. Seniors who attend will stay in their cars with their families and will receive the message through their car radios. As cars are leaving afterward, families will be given snacks to take with them, in lieu of a reception. The church's ladies guild will provide those refreshments.
•June 8, the last day of school for all other students. New Castle Mayor Chris Frye is to declare the day as "New Castle Strong Together Day," in honor of the class of 2020. People are being asked to purchase special T-shirts to wear that day that are available from the Facebook page, Class of 2020 New Castle High School. R&A Screen Printing has partnered with the district to continue the "Through This Together" T-shirt initiative.
All New Castle athletic organizations have joined forces to raise funds through the T-shirt effort, to help students learn at home. All profits will be donated. The shirts, available in red, black or white, will be available for pickup between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 4 and 5 outside of the New Castle High School. Anyone wanting a shirt may order it from the district's website or contact mjoseph@ncasd.com, or call (724) 651-0940.
"We're asking people in the community to wear the shirts to work that day, then send a picture of themselves in them to be posted on Facebook so seniors know the community is supporting them," Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said.
People can display their pictures by going to the group page on Facebook, Class of 2020 @ New Castle Senior High School, and answering the questions to join, then they may post their pictures. All posts are moderated.
"Our intention is to do as much as we can for these seniors," DeBlasio said. "Our hearts go out to them. This should be their happiest time. We're trying to do everything we could possibly do to make it special for them."
The district's plans for graduation, along with the plans of other school districts, will be announced.
