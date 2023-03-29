A partial lockdown Wednesday morning at New Castle High School over a shooting threat was not an isolated incident, according to local, state and federal officials.
According to reports issued Wednesday from the FBI Pittsburgh and the state police offices, similar calls have been going on at school districts throughout Pennsylvania and in other states. Calls also were received for schools in Mercer and Beaver counties.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said his police department received a call around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday by a male with an accent saying there was going to be a shooting at the high school.
The school was placed on immediate lockdown and the city police and Lawrence County Sheriff's office responded, he said.
A partial lockdown means the school is locked, no one goes in or out and students are allowed to change classes and move around in the building.
When the district's George Washington Intermediate School and Lockley Early Learning Center also were notified and put on alert, George Washington also was placed on a partial lockdown as a precaution, Salem said.
By the time Lockley was notified, the lockdown was lifted, according to Tabitha Marino, the New Castle Area School District's assistant to the superintendent. The lockdown lasted about 45 minutes until the police determined the threat was not credible.
Salem said the police were present at all three schools during the lockdown and they maintained a presence at all three schools throughout the day Wednesday.
Salem said it was determined that the threat was a "swatting call" and was deemed to be not credible. Swatting is when a false report is made to target a victim and occupy law enforcement, rendering them unavailable for real emergencies.
Marino and New Castle acting Superintendent Rick Rossi said parents were immediately notified of the lockdown by the district's virtual all-call and text messaging system. A notice also was posted on the district's Facebook page, but not on its webpage.
Rossi said he is disappointed the state Department of Education did not earlier alert school districts such phone calls were going on everywhere since the state police and FBI have been investigating them. He said the response to alerting school districts has been "reactive" instead of "proactive."
News releases sent out Wednesday morning from the FBI in Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg notified the public of the false calls.
"The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk," the agency said. "While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention."
The calls resulted in lockdowns and/or evacuations of many Pennsylvania schools and those across the country with a large response from police and emergency services, the FBI said. All claims in these calls have been deemed to be non-credible, the agency said.
Union Area School District superintendent Dr. Michael A. Ross issued a statement Wednesday saying his district did not receive any direct or indirect threats.
"We did not implement formal lockdown procedures, and out of an abundance of caution, we did not permit students to be outside of the buildings, but operated normally inside," he wrote.
Len Rich, Laurel School District Superintendent and director of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, said neither the district nor the center were on lockdown or received any threats, but school officials made sure the doors were locked and only one door was used for entry and exit. Otherwise, Wednesday proceeded as normal, he said, adding the false calls were being made from a California number, according to information he received.
