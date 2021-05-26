New Castle has three winners at state junior science academy

By Debbie Wachter
New Castle News
Three New Castle Area School District seniors claimed first places in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science statewide competition.
Sophomores Amorae Lyles, Brayden Kissman and freshman Alexandra Browne earned first-place awards and state championship status with their projects at the 87th state science fair, which was held virtually May 17 through 20.
Twelve other New Castle students placed second in the contest. They are: sophomores Cash Buckley, Owen Ciavarino, Hailey Gonzales, Amber Henriquez, Isabella Jones, Anna Ruffley, and freshmen TyKara Cummings, Madelynn Hanna, Kamryn Klik, Nathaniel Pitzer, Angel Porras and Joey Vanazia.
The New Castle students competed among 1,175 students representing over 440 public, private and charter schools across Pennsylvania. The students presented their scientific research projects virtually to a panel of judges including Penn State University professors and graduate students.
The science academy was modified to virtual format this year because of the pandemic.
Each student designed and completed his or her own unique science project based on the scientific method, and prepared a power point presentation and was evaluated virtually by the panel of judges. Because the presentations were virtual, there was no opportunity for questions or comments from the judges. The participation numbers statewide were significantly reduced from previous years, but the STEM event continued during the pandemic year when all other extracurricular academic events had been cancelled.
To qualify for the state competition, each student received a first-place award at the regional competition, held virtually this year in February.
The PJAS students were sponsored by New Castle High School science teachers Russ Carley, Chadd Quimby and Leah Ann Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.