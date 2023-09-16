The City of New Castle is projected to leave Act 47 financially distressed status by December ahead of its mandatory February deadline.
There are six other municipalities in Pennsylvania under Act 47 plus New Castle. Those include Harrisburg, Dauphin County; Greenville, Mercer County; Aliquippa, Beaver County; Duquesne, Allegheny County; Chester, Delaware County and Shamokin, Northumberland County.
In 2023 alone, five municipalities have excited Act 47, including Johnstown in Cambria County and Hazleton in Luzerne County, which have similar populations to New Castle.
Johnstown, which has a population of approximately 18,411, exited on April 26. Its City Manager Ethan Imhoff said like New Castle, Johnstown had a lot of “structural issues” that led to high deficits, including high pension contributions and salaries and deteriorating infrastructure in town.
Although Imhoff was hired in 2022, he said he researched and learned about the different steps the city took to exit Act 47. Just like in New Castle, Johnstown sold its sanitary sewer system in 2021 with most of the proceeds going to cover pension debt.
“It was a smart move for Johnstown,” Imhoff said.
Imhoff said thanks to the sewer system sale, the city was able to fully fund its pension and lower the minimum municipal obligation per year from $3 million to $1 million.
Like New Castle, Johnstown has a Home Rule charter style of government, but Johnstown’s has been around since the 1990s. The language was amended two years ago in a voter referendum question that makes it more “user friendly.”
He said the city has been partnering for the last five years with economic development groups to bring new jobs, businesses and activities to the city, especially in the city’s Central Park area.
“For the last five years, there’s been a renaissance in the town,” Imhoff said.
Imhoff said city leaders have to closely watch the budget moving forward. After 2023, the local service tax from residents will drop from $156 to $52 a year, which will lose $1 million in revenue from the budget.
However, he said the city has accounted for that and believes the city will still be in a position to remain out of Act 47 going forward.
“It’s still a challenging financial situation. We still have a lot of work to do, but there’s been signs of improvement,” Imhoff said.
Hazleton, which has a population of approximately 29,963, exited Act 47 on May 4 after being designated on Sept. 12, 2017.
City Director of Administration Daniel Lynch said the city was placed in Act 47 when the program was amended to where a municipality can only be in the program five years at a time and eight years maximum.
He said the city went into Act 47 due to a period where internal struggles and rising costs led to a “bad spot” where the city was routinely under budget, not making payroll and was forced to take out a $850,000 emergency state loan in 2017.
Lynch said the city worked closely with its state Act 47 team to address gaining revenues and lowering deficits and was helped by getting a $140,000 Act 47 grant to redo the existing information technology infrastructure and increase personnel in the city.
“The city started doing the more normal things,” Lynch said. “I think the city is on good financial track.”
The state’s Act 47 program was created in 1987 as part of the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act of 1987. Since the program’s inception, 23 municipalities in Pennsylvania have exited from the state’s watch, most recent Braddock in Allegheny County. Braddock was the first Act 47 designated municipality when it entered that status in 1988. Other cities in the Act 47 program included Pittsburgh (entered in 2003 and exited in 2018), Altoona (2012 to 2017) and Scranton (1992 to 2022).
In Mercer County, Farrell left the designation on Feb. 8, 2019, after being designated on Nov. 12, 1987.
