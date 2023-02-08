Changes in the administrative staff are continuing in the New Castle Area School District with the upcoming retirement of a longtime principal and the hiring of a new one.
The school board in a special meeting Monday accepted the early retirement of head junior high school Principal Carol Morell, to be effective June 30. In turn, they hired Japraunika Wright of Farrell to succeed her in the position at an annual salary of $122,500 plus benefits. Wright comes with 27 years of combined experience in teaching and administration in the Farrell Area School District.
The votes were 8-0, with member Marco Bulisco absent.
Morell has been employed with the New Castle district for nearly 31 years, first as a teacher and learning support staff member for 10 years, then as assistant principal for 11 years. She has been the junior high principal for the past nine years.
She will receive the district’s early retirement package for administrators that the board had approved in December, which pays early retirees their current Act 93 benefits until age 65, plus $45,000 over three years, or $15,000 per year. Those who receive incentive must have been working a minimum of 25 years in the Pennsylvania State Employees Retirement System.
She is the second administrator to retire early under a policy that the board had adopted a couple of months ago. Those who intended to apply for it were to have stated their intentions by Jan. 13 deadline.
School board President Gary Schooley said the board informally waived that deadline for Morell.
“We extended her the courtesy and took a poll,” he said, noting that only two district administrators met the guidelines of eligibility for the early retirement incentive — Richard Litrenta, who applied for the consideration in early January, and Morell. The policy now becomes void, he said.
The school board in December hired Sean VanEman and last month it hired Kimberly Davis Kladitis, both as assistant high school principals. The board had interviewed nine candidates.
District business manager Joe Ambrosini said Tuesday the district selected Wright for the junior high principal’s job from the same pool of applicants.
Wright currently is the elementary principal at Farrell and is coach of the district’s Title I services for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
“I knew in my childhood I wanted to be a teacher,” she said in an interview Monday night. She taught second grade for nine years, and was an at-risk counselor for grades seven through 12 and was a family center specialist.
She also worked as a librarian at Farrell, having taught library skills in grades kindergarten through six, in an aide position.
A graduate of Farrell High School, Wright earned her bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and she earned her master’s degree and certificate for administration at Westminster College.
She plans to assume her new duties at New Castle upon her release from her duties in the Farrell Area School District.
