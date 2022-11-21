Though it was one of the coldest in years, the weather didn’t stop thousands from enjoying the annual Hometown Holiday parade in downtown New Castle on Saturday.
Angie Urban, director of New Visions for Lawrence County, said there were 100 entries with around 2,000 participants in the parade, with thousands more watching.
“I think for how cold it was, it was a good showing of our community,” Urban said.
“I think everybody was in the holiday spirit.”
Urban said despite the cold, it was still a sunny and clear day, and that she saw people smiling and having a good time throughout the day.
She said after two years of uncertainty with the pandemic, it was nice to see the New Castle community celebrating like they used to, stating it felt “back-to-normal.”
“It felt like a traditional holiday in New Castle,” Urban said.
This year, there were more activities before and after the parade. That included live musical performances, balloon animals and hats, hula hoop performances, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a pop-up candy shop and different vendors and activities, as well as the traditional lighting of the town Christmas tree.
Like last year, the artificial tree was lit after a pyrotechnics show by Pyrotecnico followed by a fireworks show shot from the Lawrence County YMCA’s roof.
Urban said event organizers wanted to use these activities as a way to keep people staying in town longer to get familiar and patronize city businesses, stating it was a success with lots of attendees.
She said these activities were “enhancements” to the parade.
A replay of the full parade can be viewed on the Facebook page: “Hometown Holidays & Summer Concerts Live: New Castle, PA.”
The guest of honor of the parade was Col. Andrew Morgan, who calls New Castle and Lawrence County home, was aboard to the International Space Station for nine months from July 2019 to April 2020.
Morgan spoke about his experiences before the parade during a program at the Riverplex and was the grand marshal of the parade. He and Mayor Chris Frye officially lit the tree.
Urban said Morgan attending was more than a year in the making, including planning with NASA.
She said he has his heart with the community and was happy to visit his family, with his grandma getting the chance to see him in the parade.
“We were super proud to have him in town,” Urban said. “Certainly for us, he’s a hometown hero.”
Urban thanked all of the partners, sponsors and volunteers that helped with the planning and implementation of the event.
She said there are still holiday activities city residents can look forward to in December, such as the Cascade of Lights and another Christmas Market at the Cascade Galleria from Dec. 9-11.
