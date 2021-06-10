New Castle Senior High School had baccalaureate for the Class of 2021 at 7 p.m. June 9 in the school auditorium. Commencement will be at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at Taggart Stadium.
Valedictorians are Gavyn Hansotte, son of Jeffrey and Rhonda Hansotte, who will be studying biomedical engineering at Gannon University; Aiden Klik, son of Edward and Amanda Klik, who will be majoring in finance at Kent State University; Alison Lloyd, daughter of Norman and Jennifer Lloyd, who will attend Chatham University's honors program majoring in biology/physician associate; and Dante Mangieri, son of Anthony and Nakki Mangieri, who plans to pursue a mechanical engineering degree at Youngstown State University.
The class motto is "Virtually Unstoppable" and the class song is "Live Your Life" by T.I. and Rihanna.
The members of the New Castle Senior High School Class of 2021 (tentative as of June 10) are: Ali Aboutaj, Isabella Allison, Alayzha Anderson, Rachel Annarumo, Adriana Antuono, Arianna Ayres, Melody Babinec, Evan Bass, Rocco Bernadina, Christian Best, Alexis Bethle, Anna Blundo, Domenick Bongivengo, Luke Bongivengo, Kyli Booker,
Allen Bradley, Ethan Bradley, Gage Brain, Brian Briceno, Shyanne Brothers, Jasia Brown, Isabella Budai, Jorrdeyn Burk, Donald Cade, Glennisha Campbell, Kiera Cartwright, Dominic Cofield, Miquel Collins, Angelina Colucci, Arianna Comaduran, Emily Cook, Sheldon Cox, Mysonne Cuffie, Anthony Cumo, Emily D’Ambrosi, Paola David, Alexis Davis, Daniel Davis,
Anthony Direnzo, Christopher Donston, Aiden Druschel-Chapin, Gage Earley, Michael Eggleston, Montana Eliser, Travis Emery, Pasquale Fiello, Shelby Fox-McGlasson, Kadan Frishkorn, Rachel Fuller, Hristo Gardner, Logan Gibson, Zachary Gibson, Breanna Gilbert, Sadie Gingras, Jasmine Godfrey, Olivia Goodlin, Mia Graham, Peyton Green, Atlanta Hall,
Madisyn Haney, Gavyn Hansotte, Gary Hartle, Bradley Haybarger, Alexis Hiler, Devan Hiler, Jayvonna Jackson, Adriann Johnson, Braiden Johnson, Carissa Johnson, Donald Jones, Keanna Jones, George Joseph, Gavin Joyce, Moira Kingsbury, Aiden Klik, Jacob Koscinski, Haley Kradel, Lilian Krull, Kaden Lane, Darnell Latham, Amarah Lee, Asia Lett, Alison Lloyd,
Lazaro Lopez, Renee Lopez, Alexis Lovett, Jenna Lubinski, Edward Lutton, William Madison, Victoria Malone, Dante Mangieri, Bradin Maslyk, Anthony McCauley, Mackenzie McKnight, Sidney McKnight, Melissa McLaren, Cristian Medina, Jonah Miller, Nico Miller, Phillip Miller, Abigail Milton, Thomas Miskimen, Caeridwyn Murphy, Kache Napier,
Dominick Natale, Charles Off, Chelsea Off, Zoey Ondako, Caleb Oprean, Harry Patrick, Gabbrial Perrotta, Michael Pitzer, McKenzie Powers, Lucas Prowell, Angelina Quahliero, Nina Reider, Walter Romonsky, Nickolas Ross, Jenna Roth-Holmes, Shelby Rutter, Aairyuane Samuels, John Samuels, Jason Shearer,
Kyle Sheridan, Malachi Sherman, Noah Shields, Collin Shropshire, Shayla Smith, Fayth Sobona, Ashanti Springs, Olivia Stevens, Perry Stoner, Domenic Sylvester, Zachary Tarasyuk, Maura Thomas, Jadan Thompson, Brett Tyree, Danielle Vignovich, Mekally Vilmenay, Christina Vinroe, Jacob Wagner, Vashauny Washington, Ezri-ana Williams, Hope Williams, Kelsie Woodruff, Michelle Youngworth, Rachel Zona and Seana Zook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.