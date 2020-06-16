New Castle grads go out in grandiose style

A procession of red and black caps and gowns into Taggart Stadium was a impressive and emotional sight Monday night as it marked several milestones of New Castle High School graduations.
This was the first commencement that the New Castle Area School District has held in the stadium. In previous years it took place at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, then in later years it was in the New Castle High School auditorium.
High school principal Rich Litrenta remarked that the school district has seen 109 commencement ceremonies altogether.
But the biggest milestone for the seniors was overcoming the restrictions of COVID-19, which they thought would pre-empt them from having an in-person graduation.
It was a celebratory moment when tasseled caps were thrown in the air and fireworks lit up the sky.
Instead of settling for a virtual graduation like many of the schools have had this year, the ceremony featured grandiose organ music, vocal performances and speeches.
The weather was sunny and glorious, as were the moods of the 160 graduates who took their seats on chairs that were spaced six feet apart on the football field. A bandstand and a stage, where administrators and top students gave their speeches, was stretched in front of families who sat in the bleachers. Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, a cardiologist who is a New Castle alumna, gave the students words of encouragement for their sendoff into their futures.
Fittingly, the 2020 class motto was, “Every struggle in your life has shaped you into the person you are today. Be thankful for the hard times, they an only make you stronger.”
Special interviews and photos with some individual seniors and more highlights from Monday’s ceremony will be featured in Wednesday’s print edition.
