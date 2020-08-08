PITTSBURGH — New Castle High School graduate Sarah Esposito has been awarded the Richard S. Caliguiri Award from the Pittsburgh Technical College School of Hospitality, given to the top students in a graduating class.
Esposito, who graduated in 2007, earned an associate degree in hospitality management administration and was presented the Caliguiri award at PTC’s first ever virtual commencement ceremony on July 8 recognizing all of the college’s graduates from the first three quarters of 2020. Esposito was part of the April graduating class.
“This award allows PTC faculty to distinguish graduating students that have demonstrated success in academics, perseverance, professionalism and leadership during their education at PTC,” said Christine Ioli, alumni coordinator for PTC. “The honorees can take great pride in knowing they are seen as models of exemplary students.”
Following graduation, Esposito is working as a Travel Agent with World Travel Inc. in Exton.
The Richard S. Caliguiri Award was created in 1981 to recognize both academic achievement, personal achievement, and perseverance. It is named in honor of PTC graduate Richard Caliguiri, former mayor of Pittsburgh. To date, there are 904 award winners in PTC’s Alumni Association.
