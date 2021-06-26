Like many college graduates, Maria Cade has student loans nipping at her heels.
However, the 2021 University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill grad took a nontraditional route to address them. She pursued the title of Miss Pennsylvania.
The scholarship competition, held last weekend in York, is a qualifier for the annual Miss America event, and although Altoona’s Meghan Sinisi claimed the overall title, Cade didn’t walk away empty handed. The 2018 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman finished in the top 10 and won the Talent Award during the preliminaries.
“Just by competing at Miss Pennsylvania, I was awarded scholarship money that will go toward paying off my loans that I have from my undergrad, but also for any future scholastic endeavors” she said. “And every time that somebody succeeds in that arena, there is a monetary scholarship with those awards.
“So being the preliminary talent winner, I was able to earn a scholarship, and being named in the top 10 I was able to earn a scholarship.”
Still, scholarships weren’t her only motivation for entering.
“There’s a big service-oriented part of the Miss America organization,” she said. “I knew that I wanted to give my time to my community, which has given so much to me. That’s originally why I decided to take part in the organization.”
Cade not only claimed the local Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman title as a New Castle High junior, but also won the talent, interview and scholarship awards. She went on to finish as third runner-up in state competition later that year.
Even though Miss Pennsylvania was her first time back on the scholarship competition stage since then, there appeared to be little rust in her performance. She sang “Think of Me” from “The Phantom of the Operator,” and received the highest overall talent score among all contestants.
“I knew that I wanted to sing for my talent portion,” she said. “Growing up, I was always involved at the New Castle Playhouse, involved in the Mini Stars and doing things all around my community performing and sharing my talent of singing with everybody here in New Castle. So I knew that I wanted to bring that to the Miss Pennsylvania stage as well.”
Her song choice, she added, “showcased my different classical training skills. It’s very technically challenging, so I knew that I also wanted to demonstrate that as well.”
Because there is no local competition within the organization, the road to Miss Pennsylvania for Cade ran through York, where she vied for and won the title of Miss White Rose City (White Rose City is a nickname for the York County seat). Although that officially punched her ticket to Miss Pennsylvania, Cade said her most important credentials came from home.
“One thing that I have missed so much being away from Lawrence County and New Castle is my family at the (New Castle) Playhouse,” she said. “Growing up, I did so many shows there, and it really shaped me as far as presenting myself and being comfortable and confident.”
She values her Distinguished Young Woman experience as well.
“One of the most important skills that I learned from taking part in DYW was the interview skills and the communication skills that I learned,” she said. "One of the things that I was able to do as Distinguished Young Woman of Lawrence County was to visit so many different schools and different events around the community and speak to people and really get to connect with people. And as a local title holder in the MIss America organization, that’s exactly what I’m doing right now.”
More specifically, she credited local Distinguished Young Woman chairperson Rosanne Palladino with playing a key role in her formative years.
“I’m so humbled that I’ve been able to come in contact with Rosanne and have her as a part of my journey, growing into the person I am today,” Cade said. “I’ve learned so much from her. The number one thing, I think, is just to be authentic and be who you are.”
For her part, Palladino is not surprised by Cade’s success.
“I knew this young woman would go far,” she said. "Her communication and interview skills are exemplary. And I am very proud that she won the talent award.
“She exemplifies the true professional in everything she does.”
For now, Cade is following in her mentor’s footsteps as a marketing/social media intern with the national Distinguished Young Women organization and is part of the team preparing for this weekend’s nationals in Alabama. Beyond that, she hopes her skills and her degree will lead to an on-air broadcast journalism position.
Most of all, she’s still looking for ways to serve.
“Rosanne always told me to be myself and present myself as someone I would want to see as an inspiration in the community,” she said. “I think that’s what I was able to do as DYW of Lawrence County and I know that as I continue to give back, I can continue to be a positive light representing our community.”
