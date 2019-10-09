The New Castle Area School District is one of five districts that received awards at CelebratED in Pittsburgh.
The event took place Sept. 23, when New Castle was recognized for its commitment to innovation by starting, scaling, and sustaining transformational change in education.
CelebratED, a regional event recognizing innovative educators, was hosted by the Grable Foundation as a way to highlight innovative practices. New Castle received the TransformEd award.
New Castle also was honored for receiving a $1,000 grant to pilot Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum in 5th grade. Additionally, two of its 6th-grade students, Dominic Miller and Anna Reider, were selected to be on stage to facilitate a culminating Makey Makey activity with the entire audience of more than 500 people.
The district was represented at the event by five of its eight school board members, district superintendent Debra DeBlasio and administrators Emily C. Sanders, Joseph Ambrosini and Tabitha Marino, and teachers Tracy Yeropoli, Shelly Bucci, Kim Krueger, Kara Reider, Ryan Miller, William Bradley, Raquel Flora and Trina Sibeto.
Sanders, New Castle's director of data assessment and technology, noted that the district is continuing to work at integrating technology, STEAM, Maker learning, SEL, project-based learning, coding, personalized learning, college and career readiness, digital citizenship and P21 standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.