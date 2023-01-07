New Castle officials will soon open bids for garbage services in the city.
During Thursday’s council meeting, it was announced bids will be opened during the Jan. 19 council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in city hall.
Administrator Chris Frye clarified that while the bids will be opened, council will not vote to accept an offer during the meeting, as the bids will be sent to the city’s legal department for review.
Still, Frye said he wants the public to be an active participant in the selection of the next garbage contract, encouraging the public to attend the bid opening and voice their opinion on which service council should pick.
Frye said council and city administration held a pre-bid meeting with the bidders so far on Jan. 4, with Councilman Eric Ritter stating council will vote on a bid in February.
Solicitor Ted Saad said for all of the potential bidders, the city asked all of them to request multiple options.
The bidders were asked to provide prices for multiple options — a return to the old blue bag system, a service similar to the current yellow tag system, the use of bins and cans like most municipalities, or a fourth option.
“We’re hoping to have a better system than we have in place,” Saad said.
Members of the public who attended the meeting spoke out against the city’s current provider, Aiken Refuse of Ellwood City, whose current contract expires March 31.
“Please don’t go with Aiken. They’ve done nothing but rip people off,” said resident Lorraine Golden.
“Sometimes going with the cheapest (option) is not the best.”
Resident Alan Lutz said he is tired of the yellow stickers and tags Aiken uses for garbage collection, stating he would rather go to jail than pay for more of a service that he doesn’t use.
“This is just another tax,” Lutz said.
Newly-appointed Mayor Bryan Cameron defended Aiken, stating he does not have a problem with their service, and he is impressed with the company’s ability to always pick up trash and not leave anything on the ground, especially during the most recent high wind storms.
