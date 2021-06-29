New Castle formally adopts 2020-21 school budget with no tax increase

With no tax increase for the 18th straight year, New Castle's school board formally adopted its 2020-21 budget at a special meeting Tuesday.
The $57,850,000 budget includes a three-percent increase in expenditures from last year, which can be attributed to the areas of salaries, benefits and tuition. The final budget was adopted by a 5 to 0 vote during Tuesday's nine-minute meeting attended by board President Stacey Fleo, Karen Humphrey, Robert Lyles, Anna Pascarella and Pat Amabile. Board members Norman Moses, Gary Schooley and Tracey Rankin didn't attend the meeting, while Mark Panella joined late after the vote was taken. Moses and Rankin didn't vote on the preliminary budget when it was introduced earlier this month.
"The district was able to use their reserve fund as a mechanism to balance their budgets over a period of 18 years," school district business manager Joseph Ambrosini said. "The district was able to maintain the current millage by using their reserves and existing funding for the current year."
Since the 2003-04 school year, there have been no tax increases in the district, Ambrosini noted.
A synopsis in the budget packet notes tuition for charter schools increased 50 percent, a trend throughout the state because of virtual learning during COVID-19. Meanwhile salary and benefits factor in to an increase in costs because of teachers and staff reaching their 17th year of employment and highest salary step. The district had 40 teachers reaching the maximum salary during the 2020-21 school year with only two eligible for retirement. Those numbers tail off significantly in 2021-22 with 14 at the maximum salary and to just six in 2022-23.
According to Ambrosini, anticipated income for next school year’s budget includes about 10 percent or $10 million from local wage and property taxes, $38,096,656 from state subsidies (about 70 percent), and about 20 percent from Title I and II special programs funding and ESSER funding, totaling $9,285,000. Of that total, $5 million is from the district’s $28,882,462 allocation total in ESSER funding over the next three years.
The school budget is set up using last year's state allocations. The Pennsylvania legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf announced a budget deal Friday. The district currently is in contract negotiations with the teachers union, the school secretaries, the cafeteria staff and the custodial staff.
The district employs approximately 365 people, including 11 administrators, 213 teachers, 21 secretaries, 19 custodians, 56 para-professionals, 25 cafeteria workers and another 20 in technology, security, tutors, behavioral aides and an athletic director. The district has about 3,100 students, with about 170 in last year's senior class.
