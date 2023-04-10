City council during its Thursday meeting recoganized firefighter Bryan Chmura for saving a man from a burning home.
In the commendation presented to Chmura, Mayor Bryan Cameron read that firefighters responded on the morning of Jan. 4 to a house fire at 719 Sampson St.
Firefighters saw fire and smoke coming from a second-floor window, and learned a man was inside. He was then seen hanging from a second-floor window.
Chmura grabbed a ladder and rescued the man.
From there, Chmura went back into the building where he helped put out the flames.
“If not for firefighter Chmura’s heroic efforts and actions, the outcome of this residential structure fire could have been dramatically different,” Cameron said.
Chmura’s family joined the presentation as did members of the New Castle Fire Department, including Chief Mike Kobbe.
Chmura thanked Administrator Chris Frye and council for the recognition.
The fire was reportedly started by Logan Slosser,18, who said he was trying to get someone’s attention because he was being kidnapped. He faces several charges including attempted homicide and arson.
Suspects are innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
Slosser is housed in the Lawrence County jail.
The fire was the fourth major blaze in the first days of the new year in New Castle.
