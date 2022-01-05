The New Castle Fire Department had its busiest year on record in 2021, with 3,430 service calls as of Dec. 31.
The call volume was up by 442 calls over the previous year.
The calls included:
•2,488 first responder calls
•904 fire and rescue emergencies.
•145 fire emergencies
•91 working building fires
•39 mutual aid responses
•45 Hazmat emergencies
•1 Swiftwater record.
Average response time per call was 4 minutes and 13 seconds.
