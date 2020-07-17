"Hello, Dolly" cast list The cast and crew of New Castle High School's production of "Hello, Dolly!" includes: Kenned…

Dolly's back where she belongs – singing, dancing and matchmaking on the New Castle High School stage.

But there'll be no audience to say "Hello."

The third time wasn't a charm for New Castle High School's production of "Hello, Dolly!," which was set to take the stage for four socially distanced performances July 23-26 after being twice canceled in April.

With Pennsylvania barring large indoor gatherings effective July 16, director Robert Lee was forced to close the curtain on the audience. But, in true theatrical fashion, the show will still go on.

Working with district administration, Lee formulated a plan to let his actors stage their show one time, on July 24, in front of a camera rather than an audience. While there will be an "educational recording" for students to view, due to copyright laws, a livestream of the show was not possible.

"As difficult as this is, I feel blessed that they let us do this for the kids. They've been very supportive through this all, making sure we find ways for the arts to flourish in the district," Lee said.

"Dolly's" COVID-19 story began when the pandemic forced the closure of schools across the state in March, darkening auditoriums where districts' annual musicals were set to take place.

"We were only three weeks away (from opening night)," said Lee of the production, which had been set for April 2-4. While the show did get rescheduled for a later date, that, too, had to be canceled when schools closed for the remainder of the academic year.

"The district wanted us to get it in. They were really supportive and gave us the go ahead as soon as we went green," Lee said of the state's previous reopening phase, which had allowed indoor gatherings of 250 people.

Having stayed in contact with his cast, Lee called a meeting in late June to gauge students' interest and degree of comfort for returning to the stage.

"I had 24 kids come and I gave them four options," Lee said. "We could do the show, recasting where needed; do a Broadway-style concert; do a shorter 90-minute junior show; or just clean up and let that be it. Then, I left the stage and let them talk it out."

The students picked "Dolly" and committed to go all-in for the next month to prepare the four performances. Since June 29, rehearsals have taken place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday with precautions in place to protect performers.

Each student's temperature was taken upon arrival and any symptoms or possible exposure to coronavirus was logged into spreadsheets on Lee's laptop. During rehearsals, actors donned masks, although the face coverings were not going to be worn during the performances.

Under the performance plan, audience members would have been required to wear masks and only 250 seats were being sold to each performance. Seats would have been spaced so that each family group was socially distanced from other patrons.

"We did a lot of planning with the superintendent to make sure we did what was right and safe for the kids and the audience. We wanted everyone to feel safe. Everyone really stepped up to the plate," noted Lee, a sixth-grade reading specialist with the district.

In addition to figuring out safety protocols, Lee also had to recast six roles as performers were unable to commit to the new schedule. Among those was Dolly.

"I was so happy we're getting to do this," said Kennedy Gabriel, a 2020 graduate now cast in the leading role, adding that she's disappointed her family and friends can no longer see the show.

"This situation that we have been put in was a bit of a struggle and really let me and my peers humanize each other and see things in each other that we didn't see before," added Lazaro Lopez, a rising senior who portrays Horace Vandergelder, the show's male lead.

"It was very hard to put this production together with a cut cast and small time limit, but the fact that we were able to pull this together shows how talented and close our community is," he continued. "When it was one of us, it became all of us, no matter what it was that we felt or endured."

Gabriel agreed, adding, "I am grateful that we live in a community where no matter what, the show will go on."

