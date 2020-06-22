New Castle Farmers Market returns Saturday

The New Castle Farmers Market opens its 12th season from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at East and East Washington streets.
New this year will be Papa Gelateria, authentic Italian Gelato. It will join vendors selling — as they become available — fresh vegetables, fruits, plants, herbs, garlic, eggs, crafts, flowers, canned goods, berries, and organic. The vendors include 3-D Farm of Edinburg, the Locke Farm of Frew Mill Road, Mast Farm of New Wilmington, Sperdute Farms of Mount Jackson, Growers Betty Lindblad and Lynn Sokoloski of New Castle, Hostetler Farms of New Wilmington and Volant, and local honey by Scott’s Apiary.
Handcrafted soaps by June Lewis will be coming in July.
Local bakers, Two Fat Guys and an Oven of New Castle, the Mast family Farm of New Wilmington, and La Mangia Bakery will be selling an assortment of baked goods such as pies, doughnuts, breads, cookies, pastries, pizza and pizza shells and more.
Parking is free downtown on Saturdays. Parking is available behind the vendors lineup in the large parking lot. And across the street at Washington Centre. Please do not park in the AAA parking lot reserved for its customers.
Those interested in selling can still apply at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce located downtown or by contacting Audrey Przybylski at (724) 654-7457 or by email at Audrey339@aol.com.
The market is open every Saturday through Oct. 31.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year the market has new guidelines. These include:
•Customers must enter the market at a designated entrance.
•Customers will follow a one-way marked path through the market. Pavement will be marked with arrows for guidance. Customers must follow the 6-foot social distancing while at the market.
•Customers are required to wear masks while at the market. However, no mask is required if a medical condition makes it difficult to wear a mask. Also, no mask is required for children under 2, per CDC guidance. No medical documentation is needed.
•Customers are not permitted to touch produce prior to purchase.
•Anyone sick needs to stay at home.
Audrey Przybylski and Lorraine Petrus, market managers, will also be monitoring the COVID-19 guidelines to help make the shopping experience efficient and enjoyable.
Guidelines are from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Department of Health and the local health office.
