New Castle enters underwater Disney world with 'Mermaid'

Before director Robert Lee announced this year’s New Castle High School musical selection, his students thought they had one sure clue.

“Mr. Lee said he’d never pick a Disney,” Amorae Lyles recalled as other castmates taking a break from rehearsal echoed that belief.

The show they were rehearsing in preparation for this weekend’s performances? Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

“When I took this position, I said I had two nevers: I’d never do ‘Grease’ and I’d never do Disney. Well, we did ‘Grease’ last year and had 2,500 people come. We wanted to keep that momentum going and showcase the talents of the students. So, here we are in Disney world,” said Lee, a sixth-grade reading specialist with the district where he’s directing his ninth musical.

“Disney is always good and interesting, but there’s just so much to the costumes and sets and keeping everything up to the audience’s expectations of a Disney show,” Lee continued. “We had to balance how to do this at the high school level while still paying tribute to the Disney tradition.”

The efforts of Lee and his production crew to capture “the Disney magic thing” include “over-the-top” costumes created in-house by a team lead by Michele Shaffer and Eddie Bogaert, a partnership with Pyrotecnico, wigs made by a New York design firm that works with RuPaul and other special surprises.

“They know I like to turn everything into a big production number,” Lee laughed. “And, it’s what people want to see. If your child is in the chorus, you want them in more than two scenes.”

As for the actors, excitement soon overtook the surprise of the pick.

“The special effects do make it seem like Disney,” noted Nicholas Bogaert-Lee who plays Scuttle, the seagull Ariel often consults about “human stuff.”

“And the costumes are phenomenal,” added Stephan Gibson, who captures Ariel’s heart as Prince Eric.

Amorae, who portrays the sea witch Ursula and wears a specially made costume, added that she loved the gown “and I love being the villain. I’m more of a dancer than a singer, so it was a bit intimidating being around all of these great singers, but everyone’s been so supportive.”

Rocco Litrenta, who plays King Triton’s faithful servant Sebastian the crab, noted that while he’s done musicals before it was just with “a line here and there. This is a lot more challenging.”

Peyton Rodgers, as the title character of “The Little Mermaid,” said hers was an exciting role with the added challenge of being unable to walk in the first act and unable to talk in the show’s second half.

“It’s hard not doing something I’ve done for almost all my life,” she laughed.

“But this is the best and most extra show ever.”

