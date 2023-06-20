The City of New Castle and Ellwood City Borough's pension funds are considered minimally distressed, according to a statewide report.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor recently sent out a warning to Pennsylvania municipalities that have not been adequately funding their municipal pension plans. Based on an earlier report filed through his office, DeFoor said 22 percent of municipal pension plans in the state are in some form of distress.
This report, filed in March, is for 2022 distress scores based on 2021 actuarial valuation reports.
There were nine Lawrence County pension plans listed in the report, of which seven were deemed not distressed. That left New Castle and Ellwood City.
Based on the report, New Castle’s plan is 83 percent funded with $46,144,835 in assets and $55,342,192 in liabilities.
Ellwood City’s plan is 85 percent funded with $15,263,483 in assets and $17,944,867 in liabilities.
The other seven plans listed in the report are Mahoning Township (104 percent funded with $514,921 in assets and $496,123 in liabilities), Neshannock Township (93 percent funded with $4,864,382 in assets and $5,224,343 in liabilities), New Castle Sanitation Authority (110 percent funded with $1,627,131 in assets and $1,480,426 in liabilities), New Wilmington Borough (110 percent funded with $3,917,753 in assets and $3,562,006 in liabilities), Pulaski Township (112 percent funded with $1,314,769 in assets and $1,176,465 in liabilities), Union Township (90 percent funded with $1,671,734 in assets and $1,858,600 in liabilities) and Wilmington Township (99 percent funded with $701,245 in assets and $711,381 in liabilities).
DeFoor said municipalities are legally obligated to make required contributions to pension plans. Otherwise, that burden will be passed on to taxpayers.
