The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday its New Castle Driver License Center will now be open five days a week, effective Tuesday.
The new hours of operation at the center, which is located at 973 Old Youngstown Road, will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Business hours for the photo center at the New Castle location will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
The New Castle Driver License Center offers a variety of services, including knowledge and on-the-road skills testing, out-of-state driver’s license transfers for new residents, replacement driver’s license and photo ID cards and driver’s license and photo ID card changes of address. REAL ID document verification and imaging will also be available at this location, and customers will be able to receive their REAL ID in the mail within 15 business days.
Customers may also obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver’s license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.