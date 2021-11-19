Replacement of turf and resurfacing of the track at Taggart Stadium and the replacement of two school building roofs are items of expense facing the New Castle Area School District in the coming year.
The school board at its regular meeting Monday approved an agreement with Keystone Sports Construction to replace the synthetic turf on the athletic field and replace the rubberized surface on the track at the football stadium at 815 Cunningham Ave. at a total cost of $254,144.
District business manager Joe Ambrosini said Keystone Sports was one of two companies making presentations to the board at a previous public meeting. Keystone had the lowest price, he said. The district is part of the Costars Cooperative Purchasing Program through the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the Department of General Services, and therefore is not required to advertise for bids for the project, Ambrosini said.
He said that financing for the project also will subject to approval by the school board.
The stadium work is projected to start around mid-June and will take about a month to complete, he said, noting that the work is needed because of wear and safety reasons. The existing turf and track in the stadium are 14 years old.
The board also approved a contract with The Garland Co. Inc. to provide design and bid management services for replacing the first-floor roof of the George Washington Intermediate School and the roof on the Croton Administration building. That company also was selected through Costars, Ambrosini said, and it previously oversaw the roof replacements of the second and third floors of the George Washington school.
He said the contract with Garland is unique in that the district purchases the materials through it, and the company, acting as a consultant, advertises for and hires the bidders for the work. The school board must approve all of the final bids for construction, he said. The estimated cost for replacing the roof at George Washington is about $550,000, and the cost to replace the roof on the Croton school is estimated at about $475,000.
He said those projects are needed because roofs on both buildings each are more than 30 years old and they leak when it rains.
Ambrosini said the roofing projects will be paid for through the district's capital projects fund and through part of the money the district receives from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, which is federal money that passes through the state to school districts as emergency relief funds to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools nationwide.
The New Castle Area School District has been approved to receive $28 million in ESSER funding, which is payable as a reimbursement as the funds are spent. The district's plans for spending the money must be approved by the state Department of Education for strict compliance with the state law.
The school board votes for both sets of projects were 8-0. Board member Tracy Rankin was absent from the meeting.
