The New Castle Area School District after a year-long search approved the hiring of a new superintendent.
The school board in a 6-2 vote Monday appointed Gregg L. Paladina to fill the permanent superintendent position that has been vacant since June 30 last year. Paladina, who has been superintendent for 11 years at the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District in Centre County, is not coming to the New Castle District without a mark on his past.
Devin Ryan Maresca of the city's North Hill, during a public comment session of Monday's public board meeting, brought forth an article from the Altoona Mirror detailing a federal lawsuit filed against Paladina in 2017 by a district employee for reported sexual harassment. The case was settled by a mediator.
"If this is what you're reduced to, I'm not for it," he commented.
Board members Anna Pascarella and Kenny Rice voted against the hiring. Yes votes were by board President Gary Schooley, Karen Humphrey, Pat Amabile, Mark Panella, Robert Lyles and Marco Bulisco. Member Tracy Rankin did not attend the meeting.
"I don't feel this individual is the right fit for our district," Pascarella said.
Rice offered no comment about why he voted against the hiring, and attempts to reach him afterward were unsuccessful.
Board Solicitor Charles Sapienza explained Paladina has not yet entered a contract with the district because he is still under contract with the Centre County school district, but he signed a letter of confirmation and agreed to the terms of his hiring.
He is to be awarded a five-year contract, with his pay being $178,000 plus benefits for the first year.
He also will receive $300,000 of term life insurance. For each year of his contract after 2023-24, he will receive raises of between 2.5 to three percent per year based upon a performance review by the school board.
His salary for this year will be pro-rated based on the date he starts.
His benefits will cost about $26,000 a year, according to district business manager Joseph Ambrosini.
Schooley said Paladina's exact starting date has not yet been determined, and that depends upon when his current school district releases him from his contract, he said.
Meanwhile, Rick Rossi of Greenville, who has been serving as interim superintendent for the past year at a pay of $205,000 without benefits, is being paid on a per diem rate at that amount until Paladina starts with the district. Schooley said there have been talks among the board members about keeping Rossi on in another capacity should Paladina request his assistance temporarily.
Rossi's current pay equates to $851 per day based on 245 days.
Regarding Paladina's past lawsuit, Schooley said in a phone conversation before the meeting Monday, "We discussed it, and we were canvassing applicants and he got enough votes from the board for an interview."
He said at the board meeting of Paladina's history, "We didn't take that lightly. But if I had any doubts in any way that there is a problem with this man's character, we wouldn't have had him in for an interview. We did our due diligence. I'm confident. I don't know what else we can say."
After Paladina's first interview, he was granted a second one as one of three interviewees, Schooley said.
"At that point, we made it clear that if we were going to elect someone to that position, if anyone objected, now was the time to bring it up," Schooley said in the phone conversation. "Nobody had any objections. Nobody said anything.
"I would have been comfortable with any one of the three," he added.
Paladina, who has a Ph.D. from Northcentral University, is a native of Beaver County. He earned his bachelor's degree in elementary education from Edinboro University and taught fourth and sixth grades until he assumed the position of assistant principal of Neil Armstrong Middle School in Bethel Park. After that, he became the principal of Sugarcreek and Bruin elementary schools in Karns City, where he worked for five years. During that time in Butler County, he received a blue ribbon award from the federal government for educational improvement.
He earned his master's of educational administration from the University of Pittsburgh.
Paladina did not attend the school board meeting Monday. Rossi read a prepared statement from him that said, "I'm tremendously excited to work with the students, staff and everyone in the New Castle Area School District. I'm excited to meet everyone and make a difference in the school district through a partnership with the staff and the community."
