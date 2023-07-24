The New Castle Area School District has hired a director of security.
The school board in an 8-0 vote Monday agreed to hire Rick DiCaprio for the position at a pay of $50,000 for the year, plus benefits, which amount to about $28,000. Board member Tracy Rankin was absent from the public meeting.
DiCaprio will assume his new position Aug. 1. He has been working as a security shift supervisor at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
A couple of board members have said the position will not replace a police chief of a district police department, which the board applied to form several months ago but it has not yet been formed.
“The police department is up in the air,” said board member Mark Panella, who sits on the safety committee. “We interviewed this guy two or three months back.”
He said that Joe Ambrosini, the district business manager brought the idea of the position to the board a couple of months back, and “it sounded like a great idea,” Panella said. “You’ve got somebody in charge and somebody on the grounds during the day in all of the buildings.”
DiCaprio was the only person interviewed for the job, and the position was not advertised, according to Ambrosini.
“We didn’t need to,” Ambrosini said. “He’s more than a qualified candidate. We recruited him. I initiated the discussion.”
The position is not a union job.
Board member Marco Bulisco, chairman of the board’s safety committee, said Ambrosini brought the idea for the position to the safety committee and introduced DiCaprio. He affirmed that DiCaprio was the only person interviewed for the job. He was interviewed by the entire board, then it went back to the safety committee, he said.
“It was a different process, but regardless, it’s needed,” Bulisco said. “I don’t think school safety is anything to play around with anymore. We have five buildings and we need someone to build security and crowd management.”
Bulisco said the committee and the other board members have had discussions about forming the police department, “and it’s taking a lot of time to figure out the logistics of how to establish it. There’s a need in the interim to shore up our safety. We had to have a point person to manage the buildings as a point man.”
The administration brought him forward and scheduled an interview, Bulisco said.
DiCaprio will oversee nine full-time employees, who include two New Castle police officers, four school resource officers and three security guards.
DiCaprio has worked in his position at the Rivers Casino since December 2015. For a year before that, he worked as the Rivers entrance officer. His work history also involves being a senior crane operator for Alcoa in Cranberry Township, an officer of the U.S. Secret Service in Washington, D.C. and as a security officer for Sharon Regional Hospital and Westminster College.
A 1987 graduate of Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, he attended New Castle Business College for two years. He obtained municipal police officer certification under state Acts 120 and 235 training at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania police academy. He also has a list of other trainings.
He will have to complete the online school resource officer training in order to carry a gun in the school, Ambrosini said.
Bulisco explained that the district has not abandoned plans to start its own police force.
The school board several months ago had voted to apply to the state police-run Pennsylvania CLEAN (Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network) for the creation of a district-wide police department to supplement its already existing school resource officers. Sapienza said the state agency wil lbe involved when the district presents the petition.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem was assisting the district with drafting policies and procedures. The actual forming of the department would take another approval of the board.
District Solicitor Charles Sapienza explained that the district would need a list of candidates. He would have to file a petition in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas court to have a judge certify the potential officers as school police officers. The officers would provide a list of their training and experience and would take an oath before the judge, he said.
“The status of it is staffing,” Sapienza said, noting that officers who are interested in working as school police officers have to acquire proper certifications under the school code to act as a police force.
He said the actual petition is in draft, and “the city police department is ready, willing and able to assist us,” he said, emphasizing that the school police officer position is a full-time job.
He does not foresee the force organizing before the beginning of the school year, he said, but it is in the process.
The concept of a school police force is not new to Lawrence County. The Laurel School District has its own police force, and all of its members are currently employed police officers. The Mohawk Area School District formed its own police department nearly three years ago.
