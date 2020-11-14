The wait for New Castle Area School District students to return to brick-and-mortar classrooms has been extended again.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio sent a message Friday to district parents and guardians that students would remain in virtual learning through Dec. 4. New Castle was to return students to the classroom on Nov. 4, but that was delayed because Lawrence County is in what is considered the substantial phase of rising COVID-19 numbers.
The county can move down to the middle phase, moderate, if it sees two weeks of decline in cases.
The state health and education departments recommended schools in substantial counties learn virtually, while schools in moderate counties are recommended to use hybrid learning. Monday will begin Lawrence County’s third week in the substantial phase.
New Castle is the only Lawrence County school yet to send its students back to classrooms this school year.
“I want to get them back in any capacity, as long as it’s safe,” New Castle superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said Friday. “Everyone wants their child back in school. I want them back in school, too.”
DeBlasio said the plan will be reevaluated and if virus cases decrease, students will move into some form of hybrid learning — part time in the classroom and part time at home learning virtually — on Dec. 7. That would leave 10 student days before the district breaks for winter vacation on Dec. 18.
Keystone testing, she said, will now take place in February.
As for athletics, DeBlasio said modifications have been made to basketball practices in the high school’s large gymnasium to limit large gatherings. The Rack, the district’s all-sport workout facility located adjacent to Taggart Stadium, is closed and DeBlasio said she’ll reassess that next week. Wrestling practice has not started yet and she said there’s no timetable for it at this point.
