Whether New Castle Area School District students are learning from home or able to be in the classrooms, they always have another option, of enrolling in the New Castle Cyber School Academy.
The district administration on Monday presented that choice as an alternative to the district-taught education that will begin Aug. 31 for its students.
Although sponsored by the district, the cyber school is not run by district teachers, and it locks in students for 18 weeks per term of instruction. The online school is offered in partnership with Edgenuity Instructional Services, with district-approved curriculum and qualified Pennsylvania certified teachers, and its courses are approved by the district to count toward their graduation requirements and instructional hours.
The school board on Monday approved a rollout plan for district students because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it offers at least two choices, because students will not be returning to the classrooms for the first nine weeks of school.
One choice is online learning with district teachers presenting a mix of live lessons in the classroom and recorded sessions, teacher interaction online and self-studying.
The other options for students for the first nine weeks are to enroll in the district cyber school, or even another cyber school that is not district-run. The district’s website has links for students, within its “Return to School Education Plan,” to view the New Castle cyber academy’s 2020-21 course list for grades kindergarten through five, and for students in grades six through 12.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio pointed out that unlike the district-run program with teachers live streaming lessons and in their classrooms, the cyber school choice offer only pre-recorded lessons.
Parents who who choose the district cyber school for children in grades kindergarten through 5 will be required to assist the children while learning online.
This is the first time the cyber program will offer the curriculum for those younger students, DeBlasio said.
And while some parents may opt for an outside cyber school for their children that is not district run and operated, DeBlasio has listed these benefits of the New Castle Cyber Academy over one run by another school:
•All New Castle Cyber courses are approved as graduation requirements.
•New Castle’s cyber school orientation and enrollment meeting is with New Castle faculty.
•Academic scheduling consultation is done by district guidance counselors.
•The district furnishes the students with Chromebooks or laptops.
•Individual education programs for special needs students are overseen by the district special education staff, led by John Mozzoccio, the district’s special programs supervisor.
•Access to the school district’s technology help desk is available for troubleshooting.
•A district-assigned cyber mentor is available and there is progress monitoring.
•Students have full access to CANES Club (after school) tutoring.
•Students have full access to district athletics and extracurricular activities.
•A re-entry transition plan is available with a principal or counselor, for students who want to return to traditional school.
•Graduating seniors will receive a district diploma.
District business manager Joe Ambrosini explained that for each student enrolled in the cyber school, instead of opting for the district’s own online program, the district has to pay $3,500 per year per student for licensing of the program.
According to Emily Sanders, the districts director of data assessment and technology, the district started the cyber academy about four years ago and has been averaging an enrollment of 30 to 50 students per year. Last year, 20 were enrolled at the end of the school year.
Ambrosini explained that the district’s cost for its cyber academy licensing, based on per student, for 2019-20 school year was about $75,000.
The district spent $1.6 million in tuition for district students who enrolled in other cyber/charter schools that were not run by the New Castle district, according to his figures.
“I’d love for our children who are able, to stay with the district instructors so they have the interaction with our teachers,” DeBlasio said.
