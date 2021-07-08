A New Castle couple suffered serious injuries Monday when a motorcycle they were riding went off the road and hit a ditch in Warren County.
State police reported that Stephen P. Kelly, 60, and Betty F. Kelly, 64, were flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie with apparent severe spinal injuries.
Police said the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Route 6 in Brokenstraw Township.
Police said Stephen Kelly, was the driver of the motorcycle, which continued more than 100 feet after it left the road, before striking the ditch and ejecting the driver and the passenger. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, police reported.
