New Castle Community YMCA marks National Diabetes Awareness Month

and to take preventive steps to potentially reduce their chances of developing the disease.
Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that more than one in three Americans (84 million people) has prediabetes. Prediabetes is a condition in which a person’s blood glucose is elevated, but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis. Only 10 percent of those with prediabetes know they have it but with awareness and simple actions, people with prediabetes may prevent the onset of diabetes.
“Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes are preventable conditions, but many people don’t know they are at risk, let alone the steps to take to avoid the disease,” said Michelle Swogger, community outreach and healthy living director, New Castle Community YMCA.
“Fortunately, the Y is here to help, as developing type 2 diabetes not only puts a tremendous strain on our health care system but impacts the lives of millions of people and their families each year.”
Individuals can assess their risk for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes by taking a simple test at YMCA.net/diabetes. Through this assessment, visitors can also learn how lifestyle choices and family history help determine the ultimate risk for developing the disease. Several factors that could put a person at risk for type 2 diabetes
include race, age, weight and activity level. If a person is at risk, a diabetes screening conducted by a physician can confirm a diabetes or prediabetes diagnosis.
New Castle Community YMCA is helping to improve health through its Diabetes Prevention Program, Group Exercise classes offered for free to members and other sport and adult programs.
Making some basic lifestyle changes that contribute to weight loss and healthy living can decrease the risk for type 2 diabetes. Among these are:
•Eat fruits and vegetables every day.
•Choose fish, lean meats and poultry without skin.
•Aim for whole grains with every meal.
•Be moderately active, getting at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week.
•Choose water to drink instead of beverages with added sugar.
•Speak to your doctor
about your diabetes risk factors, especially if you have a family history or are overweight.
To learn more about the New Castle Community YMCA’s Healthy Living Programs, contact Michelle Swogger at (724) 658.4766, extension 21, or mswogger@ncymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.