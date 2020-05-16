The New Castle Area School District is planning a virtual graduation ceremony for June 6 that will involve each senior walking across the stage in a cap and gown.
And if Lawrence County's COVID-19 designation should change from yellow to green by early summer, the district also is poised to stage a live commencement ceremony for the graduates at Taggart Stadium, with social distancing in place.
But more than likely, the ceremony will be a drive-up event, allowing the 165 seniors, one-on-one in cap and gown with two parents, to walk up on the stage and receive their diplomas.
Those plans were laid out this week by Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio and high school principal Rich Litrenta.
The state Department of Education this week sent guidelines to school districts about how to plan for graduation, according to their state coronavirus color designations. Lawrence County is currently in a yellow zone, where schools are limited to gatherings of no more than 25 people and must follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Health guidelines for social distancing.
"My goal was always to have an in-person graduation," DeBlasio said. "The problem is, I have to follow the guidelines of the state Department of Education. On June 6, we're doing a virtual graduation in hopes that we're green by the end of June. If we're yellow, our hands are tied."
Schools in counties in the green phase may conduct unrestricted in-person activities as long as they follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines.
"Our desire is to have an in-person graduation at Taggart Stadium sometime between the end of June and the first week of July, if we go to green," she said. "All I need is to see that color. That's my hope and prayer."
DeBlasio and Litrenta outlined the virtual graduation process, as planned, for seniors in the coming weeks.
Students will have graduation wearing their caps and gowns. They will report at individual, assigned times to the high school, according to a schedule. Each student will have an assigned time slot to go inside with two parents or guardians, and the students will be filmed walking across the stage and will receive a replica diploma as his or her name is announced. The graduate also will be photographed at that time.
"We ask that they do not enter the building until their scheduled times and that they leave immediately afterward, in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines," Litrenta said.
The virtual video will be gifted to each senior as a keepsake, he said. "We want to make sure the seniors have something."
He pointed out that their real diplomas will be handed out at the main graduation ceremony at the stadium, because "we're still holding hope for the in-person big event."
Because the district was unable, because of COVID-19 restrictions, to have an academic and scholarship senior recognition for the students, that will be incorporated into the ceremony — virtually and in person — where students will be recognized for their hard work and achievements, DeBlasio said.
Graduation speeches also will be filmed for a video version, but the chosen speakers also will speak at Taggart Stadium if a live commencement occurs, DeBlasio said.
Graduation speakers will include the valedictorian, to be announced May 26; and Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, a cardiologist at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Piccione is a New Castle High School graduate and was valedictorian at her own commencement.
If the opportunity arises for the stadium graduation, the administrators have been measuring the football field, and logistically trying to figure out how students can sit six feet away from one another, wearing masks, DeBlasio explained, adding that attendance at an outdoor ceremony would be totally voluntary.
"We're not encouraging, we're not discouraging," she said.
If people feel uncomfortable about attending, Litrenta will arrange for them to receive their actual diplomas, she said.
DeBlasio pointed out that "this is a special year for Mr. Litenta." His own daughter, Reagan Litrenta, will be one of the 2020 graduates.
"We want our children to have what they deserve," she said. "They've worked hard, they've been in school for 13 years. This is the thing students dream of, and we're going to do our best to make their dreams come true."
