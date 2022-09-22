New Castle will soon be without a code enforcement director.
Shawn Anderson, who also serves as the city's community and economic development coordinator, will officially resign from his positions on Sept. 30.
Mayor Chris Frye said Anderson has done a “fantastic job” restructuring the city’s code enforcement department, and that he leaves “new systems,” and “higher standard practices” for the next director.
“For the time being, we will be focused on hiring a city administrator who, in 2023, will have the ability to hire a code director,” Frye said. “In the meantime, the management of the code enforcement department reverts to the mayor as set by city ordinance and third class city code.”
Added Frye: “Finding a professional code director continues to be the city's and Act 47's goal.”
Frye said throughout Anderson's tenure, which began in April 2021, he worked on implementing an Act 47 exit plan for the city, different recording and software upgrades for the code enforcement department, as well as implement new professional development standards and management for the department.
Attempts to reach Anderson for comment were unsuccessful.
During Thursday's city council meeting, council agreed to authorize the city's Act 47 team to submit grant applications, through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), for a city administrator and for a professional code enforcement director.
During Thursday's city council meeting, the council agreed to enter a contract with Wampum-based Youngblood Paving, for $344,374.95 for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant paving project. Of that contract, $98,000 will be coming from a CDBG grant, $128,270 will be coming from the city's 2022 capital fund and $25,000 will come from the city's stormwater fund.
They also agreed to purchase three desktop Motorola radios for the New Castle Police Department at $12,436.89, and to purchase a a 2023 international salt truck for $201,264.38.
Council approved different conditional use applications.
One was to have New Castle based-New Creation Free Methodist Church move to 725 Pearson St., the site of the old St. John the Baptist Maronite Hall.
Another was to consolidate seven tax parcels into one, and to allow Pittsburgh-based Pathways Real Estate LLC construct a self-storage facility at in the area of 1046 Butler Ave., the site of the former Shad Hanna's Restaurant. The third was for Georgia developers Yash and Luv Amin to create a skill gaming parlor with 22 gaming terminals at 229 N. Jefferson St.
