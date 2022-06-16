The New Castle High School Class of 2022 had its baccalaureate service at 7 p.m. June 8 in the school auditorium. Commencement took place at 8 p.m. June 10 at Taggart Stadium
This year’s valedictorian was Gavin Zheng, son of Yi Ming Zheng and Shou Jin Chen. Class of 2022 honor students were Emily Carter, daughter of Chris Fry and Heather Carter; Olivia Pierce, daughter of Stephanie Heaney and James and Nikki Jo Pierce; and Jonalyn Wharry, daughter of Jeffrey and Veronica Wharry.
The class song was “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas.
The tentative list, as of June 9, of the members of the New Castle Senior High School Class of 2022 includes: Tamya Alvarado, Abby Ambrosini, Taylor Anderson, Brien Antil, Elisha Austin, Robert Austin, Aryn Ayala, India Bailey, Mary Baka, Zanah Baumann, Davion Blanchard, Janice Bowers, Gavin Brain, Charles Brown, Aaleeiyah Bundy, John Burick, Joshua Burick, Keith Carbone, Ava Carmichael,
Emily Carter, Marlena Carter, Kevin Cassidy, Mackenzie Cavelli, Rachael Comer, Kellyanne Conti, Ionae Corbin, Robert Cummins, Brady Cwynar, Kierra Dale, Katelynn Debourelando-Kaylor, Carla Drayton, De’Ja Drew, Joshua Duffy, Daquan Dukes, Juliana Evans, Hannah Faraone, Lexadrian Fleming, Shayla Fletcher, Amiliana Ford, Alexander Fox, Dan Gardner, Genesis Gardner, Emanuel Gingras, Tyler Girman,
Emily Glovier, Jamier Goggins, Mykell Gordon, Dylan Graham, Michael Graham, Xandria Graziani, Paydon Greathouse, Alyvia Griffin, Joseph Haben, Joseph Hall, Montia Hall, Noah Hall, Jesse Harris, Austin Harvey, Abbigail Hause, Audrey Hawkins, Eric Hawkins, Justin Hazenstab, Kaleb Hedge, Bridget Henning, Bryan Henriquez, Julius Hill, Chloe Hobbs, Blaine Hoffman, Logan Holmes, Kamren Holmes-Kneram,
Christopher Hood, Tyrel Howell, Hannah Hudak, Aayanni Hudson, Janae Hunt, Jeremy Hunt, Sarah Hunyadi, Andrae Jackson, David Jackson, Kenisha Jackson, Trinity Jamerson, Ja’Quon Johnson, Alexia Jones, Isaiah Jones, Mark Jones, Austin Kelly, Cheyenne Kohler, Jonathan Kooser, David Krull, Isaiah Layton, Ta’Maira Leventry, Brady Lewis, Samuel Lyden, Alexis Madison, Anthony Malachina, Patrick Malone,
Andrew Matteo, Alyssa McCune, Aodhan McMichael, Isabella McClure, Zachery McCormick, Reymeare McKnight, Dante Micaletti, Teeya Montgomery-Epps, Ka’Mari Moore, Julian Morton, James Naughton, Ashlyn Nero, Calina Nerti, Madyson Newingham, Skylar Newingham, David Occhibone, Hallie Olinger, Aleisia Owens, Maria Owens, Devin Palmer, Keith Palmer, Montana Pastore, Cahmari Perkins,
Jordan Picarro, Olivia Pierce, Amelia Pope, Riley Powers, Anthony Presnar, Samantha Razo, John Reap, Kaydence Rearick, Taysia Respress, Kellie Rice, Jocelyn Ritter, Marisa Robertson, Ablet Rodriquez, Matayo Savage, Matthew Schuler, Sean Scott, Gracie Seybert, Matthew Shanor, Camrin Sikes, Jared Simpkins, Jacob Sizer, Gia Slicker, Nicholas Smiley, Hayden Smith, Trinity Smith, Hope Sobona,
Madison Soukovich, Nathan Spencer, Dominick Sphaler, Kamden Stevens, Rylee Stewart, Donovan Stinedurf, Jennalyn Stone, Jacob Taylor, Julius Tipper, Logan Vargo, Jiriana Vega, Dontae Vogan, Mariah Vogus, Todd Walker, Jordan Weirath, Michael Wells, Jonalyn Wharry, Sean Whitworth, Natalee Windhorst, Erich Wright, Jamy Zahniser, Antonio Zarilla, Nicco Zarilla and Gavin Zheng.
