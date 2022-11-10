New Castle has its administrative code in place as the city changes to a Home Rule government in January.
Council, during its meeting Thursday, unanimously agreed to repeal its previous Pennsylvania city code and adopt, in a 3-1 vote, a new one with amendments.
The amendments include offering the chief position to “qualified” candidates in the collective bargaining agreements for both the city police and fire departments first. A police chief must have 12 years experience, while a fire chief must have 10 before it is offered to anyone outside of the units.
Council President Maryanne Gavrile was joined by Patsy Cioppa and Eric Ritter voting yes, while Bryan Cameron voted against. David Ward was absent from the meeting.
Cameron said he voted no because he doesn’t want council and city administration to be limited in choosing a new police or fire chief from the union if a more qualified candidate exists elsewhwere.
“In my opinion, I don’t think we should limit ourselves so if in the future we need to go outside, we have that availability, and we don’t have to worry about going back and forth with the union or someone else,” Cameron said.
With the new code comes a new look for city council and the mayor’s role along with the creation of a city administrator and chief financial officer.
Council and mayor setup
Under the Home Rule charter, city council will be comprised of six members. The head of council and representative of the city will be the mayor, who will be independently elected.
Council will select a deputy mayor from its ranks to perform presiding officer duties in the absence or disability of the mayor.
Under the new charter, the mayor can delegate authority to speak with other governmental bodies to any other elected or appointed officer of the city. The mayor can also appoint members to citizen advisory boards.
The mayor’s additional responsibilities will include publicly presenting an annual “State of the City and Its Government” message, appointing members and officers of council committees, assigning agenda items to committees, participating in the preparation of the agenda and much of the work already done by the current council president position.
City administrator
The new code also sets up the roles and responsibilities for the new city administrator position.
The position will be appointed by council, and can be dismissed via a four-person vote.
The candidate must have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in public, municipal, business administration or a related field, and must have a minimum of seven years experience in business, non-profit or local government management.
The candidate, at the time of their hiring, does not need to be a city resident. Council can vote to allow residency for the administrator outside the city. Otherwise, they must become a resident within one year of employment.
The city administrator will be the chief administrative officer of the city and be responsible not just for council, but for the administration of all city affairs.
This includes hiring, firing, appointing and removing city employees, negotiating on behalf of the city, keeping council and the public informed of the conduct of city affairs and preparing an annual report. The city administrator does not vote on council affairs.
The city administrator can name an acting administrator during a temporary absence or disability, or that can be done by council.
Solicitor Ted Saad said council has decided when it will advertise for the administrator or the sixth council position.
Chief financial officer
The CFO position will be appointed by the city administrator, and must have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting or public or business administration.
The candidate must have a minimum of five years experience in business, non-profit, governmental accounting or public finance, and can hire assistants, personnel or consultants with approval from the administrator.
As a department director, the CFO will be responsible for managing the city financial operations.
This includes duties related to the tax collector and treasurer, overseeing the city’s finances and preparing the operating budget and capital improvement plan.
Like the administrator, the CFO cannot seek or hold elected governmental office or accept gifts.
