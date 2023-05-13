The New Castle city council caucus meeting for Tuesday has been canceled.
The meeting was canceled because of the primary election being held the same day.
Council will still meet for a combined caucus and voting meeting at 6 p.m. May 18 at council chambers in city municipal building at 230 N. Jefferson St.
