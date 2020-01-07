New Castle castle report missing woman

The New Castle City Police Department is attempting to locate Sabrina Salamon, who has been missing since Dec. 20, 2019.
Salamon, 39, of New Castle is described as a white female standing 5-foot-4 with brown hair and green eyes.
The police department would like anyone with information on Salamon's whereabouts to notify the NCPD at (724) 656-3586 or tips can be left on our tip line at www.newcastlepd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.