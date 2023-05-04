Eric Heckathorne never bothered to get a driver’s license because he couldn’t afford a car.
At 24, Heckathorne depends on New Castle Area Transit Authority to get him to work. A cook at Dairy Queen in Union Township, he was surprised to learn Wednesday’s $1 ride was free.
“It makes me really happy,” the 2017 Mohawk High School graduate said after boarding a bus at the Giant Eagle on New Butler Road — a five-minute walk from his Shenango Township home.
The transit authority joined a statewide initiative sponsored by the state Public Transportation Association to offer free-fare day, said David Richards, general manager for the New Castle agency that provides nearly 700 rides a day.
“Many agencies are doing this to thank our customers,” Richards said. “I’m anxious to see how it works out.”
New Castle Transit has 30 buses operating on 19 fixed routes, serving residents throughout Lawrence County and transporting them as far away as Pittsburgh. The agency also provides free park-and-ride lots for passengers going to Pittsburgh. The fare is $4 one way.
Anyone 65 and older rides free, while others pay $1 per ride.
Employing 35 drivers, New Castle Transit operates on an $8.8 million budget, Richards said. Federal funds pay for a bulk of the budget, which is supplemented with state and local monies. Fares generate $388,000 a year.
Waiting for a bus at the 315 E. Washington St. transfer station to go to Walmart, James Johnson depends on the service for groceries. A retired UPMC Jameson Hospital maintenance worker, Johnson hasn’t driven in three years.
The 82-year-old New Castle man can remain independent thanks in part to the bus service.
Health care worker Jennie Lewis of New Castle rides the bus four days a week to go to work. It saves Lewis the three-mile walk.
“My car is down right now and this is a good option to get me to where I gotta go,” the 41-year-old said. “I’m grateful for the service and it’s way cheaper than gas.”
As of mid-morning, driver Joe Canzano said ridership on his Gaston Park to Upper East Side route was up about 10 percent. Canzano, who has driven for New Castle Transit for five years, liked the idea for a free-fare day.
“It shows our riders that we appreciate them,” the 56-year-old Shenango Township man said.
For Spring Smith, riding the bus brought back childhood memories of riding with her mom when the fare was 35 cents.
Now she takes the bus from her home in Mahoningtown to Super 8 motel on New Butler Road, where she works in housekeeping.
“I don’t have a car because of all the costs,” Smith said, referring to insurance, repairs and gas.
The 51-year-old appreciated the free ride and the service.
“Most times I end up getting (to work) early,” she said. “I like that New Castle has a bus system.”
Smith also appreciates the cost, noting in Pittsburgh bus rides cost $2.50.
“You might as well get a car for that,” she said.
Smith’s housekeeping co-worker Akeem Eckles also takes the bus to work.
“I don’t have a driver’s license,” Eckles said.
The 38-year-old has been riding the bus for about a year and with the cost of gasoline, will likely continue even if he should get a driver’s license.
Retired nurse aide Michelle Fennell rides the bus almost daily. Sometimes for groceries, medical appointments or for something to do.
Boarding the bus at Giant Eagle with a grocery-filled cart, Fennell never got a driver’s license and appreciated Wednesday’s free ride.
“I love it,” the 55-year-old said. “I didn’t have to pay.”
People 65 or older can sign up for a free transit pass by picking up an application at New Castle Transit’s main office at 311 Mahoning Ave. Applicants must bring identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.