Five residents who spoke against hiring the New Castle Area School District’s next superintendent did not sway the school board’s decision during Thursday’s revote.
Just like it did during a July 17 meeting, the board voted 6-2 to award Gregg L. Paladina a five-year contract at $178,000 plus benefits for the first year. Paladina has been superintendent for 11 years at the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District in Centre County.
The board also revoted 8-0 to hire Rick DiCaprio as district director of security at $50,000 a year plus benefits.
Board President Gary Schooley called for the revote after learning a glitch on the website for sharing the July 17 meeting agenda resulted in it not being posted within the 24 hours required by the Sunshine Act. Schooley told The News the board technically violated the Sunshine Act and would revote on both hirings during Thursday’s special noon meeting.
Before the vote, resident Melissa Rohnen asked the board why it was hiring a superintendent who had a federal lawsuit filed against him for reported sexual harassment by an employee of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. The case was settled by a mediator.
“There were three candidates and you said you would’ve been happy with any of the three,” Rohnen said. “Why, Mr. Paladina? That doesn’t make sense.”
Paul Neubecker said after doing an internet search and finding many accolades about Paladina, “there’s a dark side, sexual assault and retaliation against a co-worker.”
“An attorney concluded the complaints were founded and illegal,” Neubecker said. “We need not lower our standards. I hope you reconsider your previous vote.”
Paladina in 2017 was accused by a former employee of sexual harassment and gender discrimination, according to a Centre Daily Times report.
Prior to the vote, Schooley said he was very comfortable with the three finalists.
“They were all qualified with varying degrees of experience,” he said. “Mr. Paladina comes highly qualified. There’s no questions about his qualifications and the things he’s done."
"We did our own research and according to our investigation, there was absolutely no grounds to support the allegations," he added. "We did our homework.”
Board members Anna Pascarella and Kenny Rice once again voted against the hiring. Yes votes were by Schooley, Karen Humphrey, Pat Amabile, Mark Panella, Robert Lyles and Marco Bulisco. Member Tracy Rankin did not attend the meeting nor was she present for the July 17 vote.
Rice could not be reached after the meeting.
Pascarella said she favored one of the other two finalists, but did not want to name the candidate.
“We made some great strides this past year and hired strong administrators who are a right fit for district,” she said. “I don’t feel this individual is the right fit to lead our district. I had one particular individual I thought would be a perfect fit and it was not Mr. Paladina.”
Paladina has a doctorate from Northcentral University. A native of Beaver County, he earned his bachelor’s in elementary education from Edinboro University and taught fourth and sixth grades until he assumed the position of assistant principal of Neil Armstrong Middle School in Bethel Park. After that, he became the principal of Sugarcreek and Bruin elementary schools in Karns City, where he worked for five years.
Paladina replaces interim Superintendent Rick Rossi of Greenville, who has been serving in that capacity for the past year.
In other business, the school board:
•Accepted resignations from security guard Anthony Bucci and English teacher Ryan Lubin.
•Agreed to send three students to Laurel School District to participate in its vocational-agriculture program.
•Hired Vince Pavia as equipment manager at salary to be determined by the collective bargaining agreement.
•Agreed to increase the pay $1 for summer food service worker Trish Rozzi to $17 an hour up from $16 an hour.
