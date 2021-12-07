Anyone who would like to serve on the New Castle School Board has a narrow timeline to submit a letter of interest.
The school board at its regular meeting Monday agreed to accept letters from interested district residents who want to be on the school board.
The board will accept letters of interest for the position until Monday.
The person selected will fill the vacant seat of longtime member and President Stacey Fleo, who resigned from the board Nov. 29 because she moved out of the district. The board also accepted her resignation letter Monday.
The now-vacant seat has two years remaining in its term and the appointee will serve until December 2023 after the next municipal election in November 2023. New members take office by law when the school board reorganizes the first Monday of December.
To expedite the board’s receiving of letters of interest, they should be dropped off in person at the office in the administration building at Croton Avenue and Fern Street, or emailed as soon as possible to ddeblasio@ncasd.com.
The board will convene for a special public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
All of the applicants’ names will be announced publicly at that time and the board will vote on a selection.
Dec. 29 is the deadline for the board to appoint a new member, or the matter will be decided by the courts.
The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act requires that any interviews or board discussion of the applicants be conducted in public.
