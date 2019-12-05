The New Castle Area School Board is keeping continuity with its officers for the coming year.
The board at its annual reorganizational meeting Monday reappointed Stacey Fleo as its president. Fleo, who was re-elected as a school director on Nov. 5, is entering her third four-year term. She was the top vote-getter out of the five elected in the General Election. She has served about five years as the board's president.
Karen Humphrey, who is starting her seventh four-year term on the board, was re-elected as vice president.
The new school board chose both officers by unanimous votes of 9-0, and there were no other nominations.
All five board members who were elected or re-elected in the November race were sworn into office by district solicitor Charles Sapienza. They are newcomers Norman Moses and Tracey S. Rankin, and returning board members Anna Pascarella, Fleo and Humphrey. Pascarella also has been a school board member for eight years and is entering her third four-year term.
The other four board members whose terms were not expired yet are Mark Panella, Steve Fornataro, Pat Amabile and Robert Lyles.
Debbie DeBlasio is the superintendent of schools.
The board also set its meeting dates for this month and next year. Public work sessions will be held Dec. 9; Jan. 13, 2020; Feb. 10, 2020; March 9, 2020; April 14, 2020, which is a Tuesday; May 11, 2020; June 8, 2020; July 13, 2020; Aug. 10, 2020; Sept. 14, 2020; Oct. 13, 2020, which is a Tuesday; Nov. 9, 2020; and Dec. 14, 2020. Those meetings begin at 6 p.m.
The regular meetings, all scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will be on Tuesdays for the first three months of 2020, on Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 17. The rest of the meetings will be on the third Mondays of each month, on April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.
The board additionally adopted revised Roberts Rules of Order as the authority for the transaction of board business. One of those rules states that any board member who may have a conflict of interest with regard to the hiring of any potential employees must identify that conflict and the reasons, following the motion, before any roll call vote is taken.
