At its regular meeting Monday, the New Castle Area School Board took these votes:
•Adopting changes to the district's sexual harassment policies affecting students and staff, and to its electronic records policy.
•Appointing Tachelle Ross as the prison program instructor for the 2020-21 school year at a pay of $12 per hour with no benefits.
•Hiring Khalil Huddleston and Dennis Marlowe as school security guards at a pay of $12 per hour, 7 hours per day, 180 days year for the 2020-21 school year. Board member Robert Lyles abstained from voting for Marlowe. Darrell Holmes was appointed at a pay of $15 per hour. The guards will receive no district benefits.
•Hiring Roxanne Gunn at the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center and Almerinda Feola at George Washington Intermediate School, both as literacy lab attendants. They will be paid $10 per hour with no benefits and are limited to 5 hours of work per day.
•Approving a nursing contract with Nicole Hiler, LPN, at $140 per day to accompany two students on the bus, round-trip. She will additionally be paid $20 her hour for four hours per day, 180 days to assist the certified school nurses where needed. Her benefits will include 10 sick days and two personal days.
•Naming Alexis Salisbury to the position of cyber/virtual substitute for the school year at a pay of $100 per day for 180 days with no benefits.
•Hiring Max Levine as PSSA ELA math coach for the school year at a pay of $150 per day as a tutor for PSSA testing.
•Approving a contract wtih Charles Cristiansen as a school psychologist for 170 days, at a rate of $330 per day or a total salary of $56,100.
•Approving the student accident insurance program with Axis Insurance, and Alive Risk as a consultant. The school-time cost per student is $27, and the 24-hour coverage rate is $98.
At a special meeting Aug. 10, the board adopted a revised school calendar designating Aug. 24 through 26 as professional development days and Aug. 31 as the first day of school. All classes will be online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.