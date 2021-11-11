Jaleel Carter was raised in a poorer area of Allegheny County, where he was exposed to an unsavory life.
“I grew up in a less fortunate area, that was not the best life,” the West Mifflin High School student explained. “My life was guns and drugs, and I didn’t want to be a product of my environment.”
He was a freshman when he met up with Senior Master Sgt. Oreste “Otis” DiCerbo and Major Scott Harbula, both instructors of the Air Force Junior ROTC at his school. Then his life changed.
Carter joined the school’s ROTC program and has gone on to become a cadet senior master sergeant and a public speaker and recruiting cadet officer who goes to different schools and educates students about the program’s values. Last year, Carter brought in more than 400 students as members, DiCerbo said.
The proven program at West Mifflin has existed since 2004, one of six sites chosen nationally for the model at that time. Today, the Air Force has availability for 37 Junior ROTC programs in Pennsylvania high schools, and so far, 24 are established.
The New Castle Area School District could become number 25.
Carter, clad in an Air Force dress blue uniform, gave testimonial Monday to members of the New Castle School Board, but his wasn’t the only success story they heard. Three other uniformed high school cadets also accompanied DiCerbo and Harbula to the board meeting to tell how the program has shaped and disciplined their lives.
And the school board members, by general consensus, agreed at their public work session that they are ready to sign on.
New Castle Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said she encountered DiCerbo, a New Castle graduate who had 21 years of active Air Force duty, at a wedding. “We talked about what we were doing life,” she said, “and when he told her about the program, I fell in love with the idea.”
DeBlasio said that she and the principals and guidance counselor visited West Mifflin for a morning last month.
“Those students stole my heart from the minute I met them,” she said. “They want to be leaders, and I saw so much potential for our students to be like that. They’re connecting with other students and they’re looked at there as role models.”
The cadets are known throughout their community for their community service that goes above and beyond, she said. “We have the same demographics and our students have the same heart. I think we have to give them another avenue to be successful.”
She saw potential for the program in the district, and she invited DiCerbo to present it to the board. DiCerbo was recognized as one of the top 10 Air Force recruiters in 1994.
The program teaches leadership, responsibility, discipline and structure, he explained.
He emphasized that students who join the high school ROTC are not obligated to join the Air Force, but those who enlist right after graduation will be able to do so at higher pay grades, will be able to apply for scholarships, and may apply directly to senior ROTC programs and military academies, and receive credit for one semester or one year of the college Air Force ROTC program.
The program’s goal is to shape them into better citizens and better students academically during their high school years. The positivity they reflect also has an impact on other students, DiCerbo said.
An independent study done on cadets was that they showed a marked improvement in class attendance and grade point average, and a lot of them want to go to school, he said. “The Air Force ROTC is like a family.”
West Mifflin has 120 cadets out of 985 students in grades 9 through 12, and the program brings the whole school together, he said. “The kids make friends with other groups and there’s no bullying. They don’t put up with that.”
The cadets — students who join the program — are given uniforms that are purchased by the Air Force. They live under a strict “student code of honor,” that pledges honesty, respect, self-respect, self-care, maturity and self-discipline and other positive traits. It teaches them to become better speakers and it also teaches them to become role models for the other students in school, he and Harbula explained.
“They have to meet the same standards as (if they are in) the Air Force,” DiCerbo said. “I have so much respect for these kids. “Our expectation is that you have to be the best of the best in school, and they meet the standards of the best Air Force in the world.”
“Developing Citizens of Character” is the ROTC motto, Harbula told the board.
Both he and DiCerbo are aerospace science instructors at West Mifflin.
The program’s goal is to establish a certain number of ROTCs in schools in each state, Harbula said. Its instructors all have advanced degrees. The U.S. Department of Defense pays three-quarters of their salaries, with the school districts making up the other quarter under 10-month contracts, he explained. The participating district hires U.S. Air Force applicants for the program.
While the program is for students in grades 9 through 12, eighth graders may join if the high school is co-located with the middle school, he said.
In addition to Carter, Cadet Lt. Col. Ashley McCalla, Cadet Tech Sgt. Champa Phuyel and Cadet Airman First Class Dylan Gavron each shared with the board how the program has positively impacted their lives.
“This has been a life-changer for Jaleel, who has been in ROTC since 9th grade,” DiCerbo said.
Cadets have 42 minutes, or one class period per day, in the ROTC program curriculum, which includes aerospace science options, leadership education, survival skills, U.S. Military policy, aviation history, science of flight and space exploration.
Those who aspire to a private pilot’s license may study aerospace topics in depth to qualify them for the Federal Aviation Administration’s written examination.
The cadets get the opportunity to travel to air force bases, air and space museums and other locales, made affordable through fundraising, DiCerbo said.
The cadets while in high school can participate in many of the ROTC’s after-school activities, as well as regular school activities.
There also is a community service requirement of them. The ribbons and emblems displayed on their full dress blue uniforms represent national awards.
“I really think this is something New Castle will benefit from,” DeBlasio commented after hearing their presentation.
“I really think this would be a perfect program for New Castle,” DiCerbo agreed. “It really is a life changer.”
“I’m excited,” board member Mark Panella said. “I hope we get the opportunity. I think it would be a good for the district. We’re willing to go to the next step. Debbie (DeBlasio) gave the OK to see what we have to do next. I think it’s a great program.”
“This is an ideal thing,” board President Stacey Fleo agreed. “We really, really need this in our district.”
The district has to submit an application to the program to get accepted, Fleo said, and DeBlasio is going to take the steps to proceed.
After seeing how the program impacted the West Mifflin students, “I thought it would be a great opportunity for our school district to get involved,” DeBlasio echoed. “The board gave me the go ahead to start the steps. DiCerbo will help us get started in applying.”
