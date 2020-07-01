New Castle Area School District residents will see no tax increase for the 2020-21 school year.
The school board on Tuesday approved its budget, offsetting a $466,193 deficit by taking that amount from its fund balance. The withdrawal drops the district's fund balance from $2.4 million at the end of the 2019-20 school year to $1.9 million.
The budget foresees $48,456,415 in expenditures for the upcoming school year, and $47,980,222 in revenues, minus the fund balance contribution.
The overall budget is $706,572 above that of the 2019-2020 school year.
Property taxes will remain at 17.27 mills, meaning residents pay $1.73 on each $100 dollars of total assessment.
The board also approved a three-year contract extension with First Student to provide student transportation. Business administrator Joe Ambrosini said the extension begins with the 2020-21 school year and runs through the 2025-26 school year. He added that the contract is frozen for the first year, then raised by 3 percent for each ensuing year.
According to a line item in the 2020-21 budget, the district will pay $1.7 million in transportation costs for the year.
The athletic department budget was set at $769,760, a $30,289 decrease from this recently completed year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.