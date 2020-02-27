Graduate students from New York will visit New Castle to aid community leaders in the Lower East Side neighborhood revitalization project.
Students from the Parsons School of Design’s Healthy Materials Lab will be in the city from March 1 to 3 as a part of the college’s Healthy Affordable Materials Project — a four-part collaborative made possible by a grant from The JPB Foundation.
“We’ve always been about collaborating and gathering the best knowledge and ideas from everyone in the collaboration,” said Lori Daytner, vice president of program development at DON Services.
The Healthy Materials Lab expressed interest in New Castle after meeting with DON at the U.S. Hemp Building Association’s conference in Ketchum, Idaho, in October. Daytner met with the program’s executive director and a professor to discuss the two groups’ goals.
“We thought that, ‘You know what? Our missions really align,’ ” she said.
The lab’s focus is to bring healthy building materials to affordable housing while DON’s goal is to build affordable and accessible homes.
“I thought this is going to be a great way for us to elevate the status of the project,” Daytner said. “They thought, ‘Wow you know this is everything that we want to do. We want to work in a post-industrial city. We want to work with accessible affordable housing. We want to bring hemplime as a healthy building material into a national conversation.’ So everything aligned.”
Daytner said the most exciting aspect of the study might be the use of hemplime, otherwise known as hempcrete, which is a nonstructural, biocomposite insulation material made from industrial hemp hurd (the inner woody core of the hemp stalk), lime binder and water and finished with a three-coat lime plaster.
Up until this point, Daytner said, the students have not implemented their skills in a real community.
“They will be working on their semester projects on specificities houses or specific projects,” Daytner said. “From what I understood from the executive director of the Healthy Materials Lab, these student have worked on fictitious projects in the past.”
But because of the collaboration with DON, the students will learn something, too — about real applications in an existing community. They will study how the architecture, neighborhoods, design and political decisions have affected how the city looks, Daytner said.
During their visit, the students will see a presentation by Kim Koller-Jones, the executive director of the Hoyt Center for Arts and president of Blueprint Communities, about the city’s changing landscape and take a tour of the Lower East Side and the city while learning more about the New Castle’s most notable buildings and architecture.
There will additionally be opportunities for students from both the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center and New Castle School of Trades to join the group to learn about the uses and applications of hempcrete as they study the project area.
Several individuals and organizations have been working with DON to support the success of the visit, including Villa Maria Spirituality Center, the Lawrence County Historical Society, Pita and Riardo’s restaurants and Rose Ann Fulena, executive director of PA Association of Student Councils.
Part of HAMP’s goals is to raise awareness about toxic building materials and to create opportunities for younger architects and designers to utilize healthier options.
DON Services along with Blueprint Communities have spearheaded the Lower East Side Project — also known as Building New Castles — since 2018 by removing blight and building new homes around Court, Walnut and Ray streets. Affordable homeownership to individuals with disabilities, single parents, young families, seniors and others is one goal of this project. In addition to the new homes, the project is rehabilitating vacant homes, cleaning up vacant lots, assisting with code-related rehabilitation of owner-occupied homes, improving infrastructures and making the project area more accessible. DON is on track to build nine more homes this year.
The JPB Foundation provides grants targeting poverty, environment and medical research.
“DON has never been about, ‘We’re first,’ ” Daytner said. “It’s always been about the goal and the goal is to make that neighborhood a stable, livable, good place for families.”
The collaboration is a bonus for the project and the community, she said.
“Having those architecture students and the Parsons School of Design and Healthy Materials Lab generating those ideas — it’s just been important to have that collaboration and get those ideas,” Daytner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.