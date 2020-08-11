New Castle band camp marches on

New Castle musician and letter carrier Curt Savage was overcome with emotion when he heard a band playing outside of New Castle High School as he was delivering mail.
A band alumnus from California, Savage wrote this message on New Castle High marching band’s Facebook page:
“I heard amazing music being played outside by our #redhurricane band members. My eyes welled up with tears to the point I had difficulty seeing and had to pull over. With so much negativity, fear and uncertainty in the world, that music was so beautiful and healing! Thank you #NewCastleRedHurricanes for deeply blessing my soul!”
While much of the world has stopped in its tracks for the coronavirus epidemic, New Castle band director Nick Yoho has found a way to make the music go on — with social distancing restrictions — as he and a couple of co-workers have assembled an all-outdoor marching band camp to rehearse for the fall football season.
Whether there is a season or not, the young musicians were elated to get together and socially distance themselves around the high school to make music together once again. And four seniors who spoke about the opportunity to play music together said they hope and pray there is a football season for their last year of high school.
Senior trombonist Lazoro Lopez, 17, has been in concert band all his student life, and in marching band since eighth grade, said he is happy the students have the support they need to assemble with fellow students to play music and still have a band.
“It’s very difficult to perform when you’re separated,” he said. “This is giving me hope that our best year in high school will still be something.”
When the district schools closed in March for the pandemic, the students’ musical talents were limited to Zoom and other music classrooms online, and band members were unable to play together.
But in keeping with band camp traditions, Yoho started last month having the students report to the school with their instruments in turns, section by section, slowly building his marching band for the 2020 season.
Whether there will be football games where they can perform remains to be seen, but if there is football, the band will be ready.
Assistant band director John Onufrak, who has been helping Yoho with the practices, pointed out that the staff members take the students’ temperatures every morning when they arrive.
“The kids have been pretty good with wearing masks,” he said.
As time marched into August, Yoho had the students first learning their music, then learning their field drills. By Thursday of last week, he had the entire formation of 115 students on the practice field, including the Candy Canes, the majorettes and the drill team, led by their coach, Danielle Bruno.
All are spaced 7 feet or more apart in formation. The band camp practices have been limited to half days, and the students are dismissed to go home for lunch.
“We did full rehearsals outside and broke down the members by each section to practice on their own,” Yoho explained. “No group was bigger than 13 in the first rehearsals. They spread out around the outside of the school.”
The students take their own water to drink, and the school restrooms are the only indoor facilities available to them.
Yoho started the season with three minicamp days, learning the music on July 27, 28 and 29 outside.
When marching practice started, he put some responsibility onto the upperclassmen to teach their sections the fundamentals.
“We started marching on Monday,” he said Friday. “By the end of the day Thursday, we had the entire halftime on the field with the Candy Canes, flag line and majorettes, for the first time.”
Until then, “the students were hard at work on their routines and dances, and we were hard at work on the field and learning the music. Then we put everything together.”
Yoho said the excitement mounted among the students as they finally were able to play together as a unit.
Christine Vinroe, a senior cheerleading squad member, also plays the flute in the band. She cheers for the pregame show and the sidelines, then during halftime she plays in the band. This will be her third year doing both.
“It’s definitely different this year,” she said. “It’s a strange adjustment from past years, but I’m grateful to be able to see my friends and teachers. It’s what I love most, to hopefully put on a good halftime the games, if there is one.
“With all of my friends and our teachers being here every day, doing what we love, I couldn’t ask for more,” Vinroe said.
“It feels good to come back,” said Nina Reider, 17, a senior Candy Cane. “It’s starting to feel almost normal. It’s the most normal thing I’ve done in a long time. I love band camp and I get to be with all of my friends.”
She is hopeful that she will be able to go back to school with her classmates, too.
“My hopes are high. I’m keeping the faith,” she said.
Alexis Davis, 17, also a senior, has been a flag line member for three years, and she was all smiles on the field on Monday, despite performing the routines in oppressively hot weather with no clouds in the sky.
“I’m definitely happy we’re still doing this,” she said. “I’d be very upset if I didn’t get to do this my senior year.
“I hope we get to go back to school, I really do,” Davis added. “I would be sad if I didn’t get to school to complete my senior year.”
Whether New Castle fans will be able to appreciate the students’ hard work remains to be seen.
Gov. Tom Wolf is recommending that all sports be canceled until January. Contrarily, the PIAA has pushed the first competition date back to Sept. 10 for all high school football in Pennsylvania.
“I’m still planning and we’re preparing for games, and if there’s a season, we’re going to be there on the field, as far as we can go, as much as we can do,” Yoho declared.
Still to be determined, but doubtful, is whether there will be an annual county band festival this year. It is scheduled for Sept. 23, if it will be possible at all.
Yoho acknowledged it would be hard to assemble it and keep fewer than 250 people in one location, because collectively, there are 650 students in the eight school district bands and the Westminster College band.
“The band directors are still discussing it,” Yoho said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.